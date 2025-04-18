How Confident is the Chiefs Front Office in Jaylon Moore?
The Kansas City Chiefs were smart early into their offseason efforts by addressing their offensive line. Last season ended with the Philadelphia Eagles having their way with the Chiefs on defense, as they were able to break through all the blockers to get to quarterback Patrick Mahomes when it meant the most.
They addressed this hole by bringing in guard Jaylon Moore, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers. Moore was primarily used in a backup role throughout his career in San Francisco, but has seen starts sprinkled in throughout his NFL journey.
Last season, the newest addition to the offensive line started in five games for the Niners, which must have shown the front office, mainly general manager Brett Veach, enough to bring him in on a two-year contract. Veach addressed the media on Thursday and discussed the plans and goals they see Moore accomplishing in a Chiefs uniform.
"We want to get some stability there at the left tackle position. He {Moore} is a guy that, I think, the only downside was just the lack of starts during his career. Now, when you consider the fact that he played behind a first ballot Hall of Fame player in Trent Williams, you can see why," Veach said when discussing Moore.
"He's athletic. He's a smart kid. We did a lot of work on him during the pre draft process years ago, always had a liking, taking liking to the kid, thought he had a game that translates and and credit to him that when he had a chance to go out there and log six, seven starts last year, he did a really good job."
General manager Veach knows that there is some work to do to build Moore's confidence in potentially playing every day, but from the sound of things, they see a bright future for Moore in Kansas City.
"Now the next step is maintaining that level of play throughout the course and the duration of a season. But again, we're super excited to add him and hopefully provide some stability to that left side of the line," Veach said.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.