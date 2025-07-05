How the Chiefs Can Make Lamar Jackson’s Season A Failure
One of the bigger threats that stand in the way of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl every year is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have had a winning record in three straight seasons, as many believe the franchise is closing in on their Super Bowl winning window.
However, as we know, the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC. Having won the AFC Championship game three straight years in a row and winning two out of those three Super Bowl appearances, Kansas City shouldn't be doubted going into the 2025 campaign.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become synonymous with winning since debuting in the National Football League. One AFC quarterback who also has become synonymous with winning, just not the big game, is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson recently joined Kevin Hart for an interview, Hart asked Jackson how close he feels that the Ravens are to getting back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012, to which Jackson replied "We're extremely close".
"As I've been getting older in the league, my mindset has been different and the game has gotten a lot easier for me," Jackson said.
With these high claims and high levels of self-confidence, analyst Kimberly A. Martin deemed what a failure of a season for Jackson would be in 2025, and the Chiefs know just how to do it.
"Lamar sees it as a failure (no Super Bowl appearance), and he should see it that way," Martin said. "every single year the Ravens find themselves in this position at the doorstep of they have the best
roster. This is a team that I have said for the last three years before Derrick Henry even got there, they have everything they need."
Damien Woody also joined the conversation, stating one of the biggest reasons why Jackson and the Ravens haven't cracked the Super Bowl, and that's because of the Kansas City Chiefs.
"You don't think that the Super Bowl is like the kind of the last hurrah for Lamar Jackson? Same thing for Josh Allen. They have to climb Mount Mahomes. That's really been what's been in the way for Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen is Mount Mahomes," Woody said.
