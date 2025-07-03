Chiefs' George Karlaftis Sounds Off on Teammate Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have established a winning culture since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starting quarterback back in 2018. Several have joined the Chiefs franchise since then on both sides of the ball to help the franchise maintain that winning culture.
While Mahomes is often talked about by his wide receivers or coaches, one of his teammates on the defensive side of the ball knows how lucky he is to play on the same team as the best quarterback in the league. Defensive end George Karlaftis has seen firsthand how special Mahomes is.
Karlaftis and Mahomes have been teammates since Karlaftis was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since becoming teammates, the Chiefs have won two Super Bowl championships and have been to the game of all games three years in a row.
Karlaftis has taken on his fair share of great quarterbacks in his three years in the league. However, being on the same roster as Mahomes has to make Karlaftis smile, especially seeing how elusive Mahomes is against defenders.
Recently joining SPEAK, the Chiefs' defensive end was asked about what it's like to be teammates with Mahomes, and what he gets to see on a daily basis that fans don't get access to.
"Patrick shows up to work every single day," Karlaftis said. "He's the same person, there's a consistency. When you're going against him a lot of the time, you don't know what to expect because he can really do everything."
"He could do everything with his legs, throwing the ball. You see behind the back passes, you know, it's stuff that. You guys have seen it, but just at another level because of practice and all the reps and stuff like that."
"So, you got to be on your toes, and what that does in our opinion. You see them, you know, see a guy like Patrick, throughout OTAs and in camp and all that kind of stuff in practice during the season whenever we do. It gets you prepared to face a guy like Josh Allen, like Lamar Jackson, like all those guys."
Going up against Mahomes in practices is most likely the reason why the Chiefs' defense is difficult to get through.
