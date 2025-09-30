Why the Chiefs Are Back as Contenders
The Kansas City Chiefs got back on track after a massive win in Week 4. The Chiefs defeated their AFC rival, the Baltimore Ravens. Not only did they win, but they did it in old Chiefs fashion.
They dominated from start to finish, and the team showed up and looked like the team we have been waiting to see for a long time. The offense was clicking all day, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally had this offense flying all over the field once again. It was a good sight for the Chiefs.
This can be the turning point for the Chiefs. The Chiefs are looking like they took a huge step forward, and it was a game they really needed to win to get back into the AFC West and AFC picture. After this win, they also have people talking about the Chiefs being back and being real contenders once again. When have I seen this team before, and if it continues to play like it did in Week 4, this is going to be a tough team to beat for the rest of the season.
Chiefs Once Again Super Bowl Contenders
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated has the Chiefs as Super Bowl contenders after their massive win over the Ravens.
Kansas City Chiefs: Contender
After two weeks, the Chiefs were 0–2 and had more sideline disagreements than explosive plays. Suddenly, though, things have changed.
On Sunday, Xavier Worthy returned from a torn labrum and posted a career-high 123 total yards while the Chiefs beat the Ravens 37–20. Patrick Mahomes passed for 270 yards and four touchdowns. And in three weeks, the Chiefs will see the return of Rashee Rice from his six-game suspension.
But the big story in Kansas City should be its defense. After struggling in a 27–21 opening-night loss to the Chargers in Brazil, the Chiefs have shut down the Eagles, Giants and Ravens. Over those three games, Kansas City has allowed 460 passing yards while registering seven sacks, including two by George Karlaftis, nine quarterback hits and five tackles for loss, showing why general manager Brett Veach gave the defensive end a four-year, $93 million extension this summer.
At 2–2 and a game out of the AFC West lead, the Chiefs seem to be on the right track. And if Mahomes continues to play as he did Sunday, they’ll be the AFC’s team to beat again.
