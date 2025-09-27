By the Numbers: Chiefs and Ravens Share Competitive History
It's no debate, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens are playing in a Week 4 matchup that could easily alter both franchises' seasons, potentially for the better or the worse. Going into the matchup, both franchises hold a 1-2 record, making one of these two AFC juggernauts vulnerable for the remainder of the season.
Thankfully for the Chiefs and their fanbase, history resides on the side of Kansas City. Through 14 games (including two postseason games), the Chiefs have won nine games over the Ravens, with Baltimore winning five games. Each franchise owns a playoff victory over the other (Ravens defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Game in 2011, and the Chiefs defeated the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in Jan of 2024.
The Close Games Make Champions
The Ravens and Chiefs have a history of also playing in competitive ball games in the 14 times they've played. Since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, Kansas City has beaten the Ravens four one-score games, two that have been decided by three or less, and two by a touchdown.
Mahomes has also beaten the Ravens four of the five times he's seen them in the regular season, three times at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In the games that Mahomes has started, both regular season and playoffs, the Chiefs have scored 173 points, averaging 28.8 points.
All Time Statistics
Over their 14 battles, Kansas City has scored a total of 333 points, averaging 23.8 points per game, whereas Baltimore has scored a total of 291 points per game, averaging 20.8. Given that this Week 4 matchup has a ton riding on it, it's very likely these two franchises could average that amount of points on offense.
The Chiefs are looking to make it three straight victories over the Ravens, which began back when Kansas City defeated Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game in 2021. The longest winning streak the Chiefs hold over the Ravens is four games. The Ravens' longest winning streak over the Chiefs is also four games, spanning from 2006 to 2012.
The luck is on the side of the Chiefs. Not only do they hold home-field advantage, but the Ravens haven't played well when facing Kansas City in recent seasons. While both have their weaknesses so far this season, the return of Xavier Worthy on offense and Chiefs Kingdom rooting them on, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Chiefs add another victory over the Ravens in their historic rivalry.
