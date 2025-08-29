How the Chiefs Are in a Tier of Their Own
The Kansas City Chiefs head into the regular season with a ton to prove. Following the embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs have a chip on their shoulder to prove why they are still the team to beat when it comes to the AFC.
The AFC West no doubt got more competitive this offseason, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both have been predicted from time to time to win the division this season. However, when it comes down to it, the Chiefs have proven they know what it takes to win big games.
The reigning three AFC champions and the three consecutive AFC representatives in the Super Bowl didn't have a ton of turnover this offseason. While there were obvious areas to address, the front office did the best with what money they had to ensure this franchise is competitive again in 2025.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes should be better protected with a revamped left side of the offensive line, and hopes are high that future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce can return to his prime form for one final season. All in all, the Chiefs simultaneously have everything to gain and lose this season.
Tier Ranking
According to CBS Sports' Garrett Powell's recent ranking of 2025's AFC contenders by tiers, the Chiefs literally find themselves in a tier of their own, specifically for being three consecutive AFC champions, making them obvious contenders for another Super Bowl appearance until proven otherwise.
- "The Kansas City Chiefs remain a step above the rest of the AFC until proven otherwise in January. Kansas City has seven consecutive seasons with a playoff win, which is the second-longest streak of all time behind only the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick New England Patriots from 2011 to 2018. Kansas City's nine consecutive division titles are the second-longest such streak in NFL history, behind only the 11 the Brady-Belichick Patriots won from 2009 to 2019." Powell wrote.
- "No matter how unstable the Chiefs may look at times, their 17 consecutive wins in one-score games (including the playoffs) is the longest streak of all-time, they seem to always find a way. That's why they remain at a level of their own entering the 2025 season."
