The Message the Final Preseason Game Sent for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs might have dropped their third and final preseason game of the year to the Chicago Bears, but it's not a loss that should send anyone within the organization into a panic. The Chiefs have become familiar with losing their preseason games the past two seasons, but remember their regular season track record.
The Chiefs sent out their starters against the Bears to begin the final preseason game, which should be the single most confidence-building motive for the franchise ahead of the regular season. With Patrick Mahomes and company hitting the field, it's difficult to count them out in winning a game.
Analyst Rich Eisen recently spoke on his show and gave his thoughts on the message that head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs are sending to the rest of the league before the regular season officially gets underway.
- "Andy Reid's like, 'We're playing football tonight.' Okay, we're playing football tonight and the team that you would think that needs it the least, because of how long they've been great together, the team that needs it the least played three preseason week number three series, and they looked terrific, and I understand, preseason this preseason that, whatever, but they are better than last year," Eisen said.
Mahomes' Impact
Mahomes has been a hot topic this offseason. Whether people believe him to be the top quarterback in the league or not, his success is undeniable. In the eyes of Eisen, Mahomes is locked in and ready to do what's needed to return to the game of games.
- "You can see Mahomes is different. He looks different, I mean, were he and Luca (Dončić) working out together this summer? Cuz he looks like that. It's not the haircut, he has 100 percent cut weight, unless he's bigger with the muscle."
New Addition
To aid Mahomes' protection this season, enter 2025 NFL Draft pick Josh Simmons, and from what Eisen is seeing and hearing around the league, the left tackle position won't be an issue moving forward for Mahomes and his offensive line.
- "Simmons, the kid they got in the first round from Ohio State, is a left tackle anchor that they are just going to leave there for a long time."
The message was sent when the ones took the field in the preseason, and come Week 1, the ones will consistently be on the field, making Kansas City a franchise to be fearful of.
