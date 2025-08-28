What Each Chiefs WR Must Prove in Rice's Absence
The Kansas City Chiefs now know the verdict on how long they will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice this upcoming season. As recently reported, Rice will be suspended for the first six weeks of the 2025 campaign due to his off-the-field actions back in 2024.
This isn't the end of the world for Kansas City, especially since they have several other wide receivers to rely on for the first six weeks of the season. With that, the active wide receivers on the 53-man roster all have things to prove for the upcoming season, and for the Chiefs to find success in Rice's absence, this is pivotal.
Xavier Worthy
Worthy knows a thing or two about stepping in for Rice, as he did so last season when Rice went down with an LCL injury. Going into his second campaign in the NFL, especially during Rice's absence, Worthy has to prove that he can be the future of the Chiefs' wide receiving room.
With the chance of being targeted more often in the first six weeks of the season, Worthy could set himself up nicely to surpass his 2024 receiving yard total and back his words with his actions.
Hollywood Brown
Brown was sidelined with injury for most of last season, which should only motivate him going into the first six weeks of the season. Brown looked good during the preseason, though an injury scare set him back a tad. So long as he stays healthy, the one-two punch of Worthy and Brown should help the Chiefs win games.
Juju Smith-Schuster
Smith-Schuster will be the supporting character all season long for the Chiefs. While his 2024 campaign wasn't impressive in terms of receiving yards, his presence on the field only made the connection within the corps stronger.
If Smith-Schuster can continue to be a factor for the Chiefs in small gains, or even a surprise target deep, he will be an asset to the new season.
Jalen Royals
The new rookie wide receiver could be a perfect fit through the first six weeks of the campaign for Kansas City, given that defenders don't know his tendencies. While Rice is gone, Royals could be the player to pair nicely with the combination of Worthy and Brown for explosive passes, something the Chiefs have to improve on this season.
Tyquan Thornton
Thornton must prove that his preseason success, which earned him a spot on the roster, wasn't a fluke. His speed will be a great asset for Patrick Mahomes and his experience should only help improve the younger players' development on the roster. Both are things to keep an eye on.
Jason Brownlee
Similar to Thornton, Brownlee must protect his preseason reputation when entering the regular season. His success, speed, and versatility should aid the Chiefs well. However, once Rice returns, it wouldn't be shocking to see Brownlee become a permanent member of the special teams unit.
Nikko Remigio
Remigio needs to focus on being the best returner he can be, as his role won't be impacted once Rice returns. In the meantime, Remigio could see some targets on the receiving side of the ball, which is always something to capitalize on as a player.
Catch Chiefs news free 24/7 with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation on the return of Nnadi by visiting our Facebook page (here).