What Each Chiefs WR Must Prove in Rice's Absence

The Kansas City Chiefs have other reliable wide receivers to lean on for the first six weeks of the season while Rashee Rice is suspended.

Dominic Minchella

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs now know the verdict on how long they will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice this upcoming season. As recently reported, Rice will be suspended for the first six weeks of the 2025 campaign due to his off-the-field actions back in 2024.

This isn't the end of the world for Kansas City, especially since they have several other wide receivers to rely on for the first six weeks of the season. With that, the active wide receivers on the 53-man roster all have things to prove for the upcoming season, and for the Chiefs to find success in Rice's absence, this is pivotal.

Xavier Worthy

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Worthy knows a thing or two about stepping in for Rice, as he did so last season when Rice went down with an LCL injury. Going into his second campaign in the NFL, especially during Rice's absence, Worthy has to prove that he can be the future of the Chiefs' wide receiving room.

With the chance of being targeted more often in the first six weeks of the season, Worthy could set himself up nicely to surpass his 2024 receiving yard total and back his words with his actions.

Hollywood Brown

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) arrives prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brown was sidelined with injury for most of last season, which should only motivate him going into the first six weeks of the season. Brown looked good during the preseason, though an injury scare set him back a tad. So long as he stays healthy, the one-two punch of Worthy and Brown should help the Chiefs win games.

Juju Smith-Schuster

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith-Schuster will be the supporting character all season long for the Chiefs. While his 2024 campaign wasn't impressive in terms of receiving yards, his presence on the field only made the connection within the corps stronger.

If Smith-Schuster can continue to be a factor for the Chiefs in small gains, or even a surprise target deep, he will be an asset to the new season.

Jalen Royals

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The new rookie wide receiver could be a perfect fit through the first six weeks of the campaign for Kansas City, given that defenders don't know his tendencies. While Rice is gone, Royals could be the player to pair nicely with the combination of Worthy and Brown for explosive passes, something the Chiefs have to improve on this season.

Tyquan Thornton

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thornton must prove that his preseason success, which earned him a spot on the roster, wasn't a fluke. His speed will be a great asset for Patrick Mahomes and his experience should only help improve the younger players' development on the roster. Both are things to keep an eye on.

Jason Brownlee

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jason Brownlee (89) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Similar to Thornton, Brownlee must protect his preseason reputation when entering the regular season. His success, speed, and versatility should aid the Chiefs well. However, once Rice returns, it wouldn't be shocking to see Brownlee become a permanent member of the special teams unit.

Nikko Remigio

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Remigio needs to focus on being the best returner he can be, as his role won't be impacted once Rice returns. In the meantime, Remigio could see some targets on the receiving side of the ball, which is always something to capitalize on as a player.

