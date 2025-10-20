Chiefs Know Beating AFC West Rival Is Key This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs came away victorious with a dominant Week 7 victory over their AFC West divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. However, while these two divisional foes squared off, the other two division members were also in action for Week 7.
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 4-2 yet fell to the Indianapolis Colts by the final score of 38-24. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs earlier this season, but seeing how the franchises have played as of late, it's clear the two would be more competitive than what we saw in Week 1.
However, the one team the Chiefs have yet to play from the AFC West this season seems to be the biggest threat to ending Kansas City's AFC West division championship title run at nine consecutive years, and that's the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos' Week 7 Victory
The Broncos went up against the New York Giants, led by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Throughout the game, the Broncos were held mute, going scoreless through the first three quarters while New York collected 19 unanswered points. But then the fourth quarter came.
Bo Nix and the Broncos went on to win the game by the final score of 33-32 after clawing back in one of the more impressive comeback wins in the league so far this season. While the AFC West standings improved for the Chiefs, they have a clear opponent they have to take down.
Broncos vs Chiefs
The Broncos were the only team in the AFC West to beat the Chiefs last season, but it came in a Week 18 matchup where quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other starters didn't play. The Chiefs got shut out that game, much like what they did to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 just yesterday.
Going into the season, many predicted this to be the two franchises to keep an eye on who could win the division. The Chiefs started slow and have turned things around, especially with Rashee Rice back in the wide receiving room. But Denver's offense is no joke and has been.
These two don't play until Week 11, just after their bye week, and then again in Week 17, Christmas Day. With two games for the Chiefs left before facing off against Denver, the AFC West division race is already starting to get interesting.
Chiefs Kingdom, your breaking news and in-depth info is always available and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on Sunday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).