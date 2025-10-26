Which Players Can Make or Break Chiefs' Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Washington Commanders to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football. This game will be watched by many, if not all NFL fans. It is going to be a battle of two teams looking to get a great win on Prime Time.
For the Chiefs they will look to stay on the path with the top teams in the AFC West. That division is better this season, and the Chiefs are looking to win it for the tenth straight season.
They have two teams in front of them this season, and they will need to come back from behind. That is not a problem for the Chiefs because they know what it takes to win it all, and there is still a lot of football to be played.
The Chiefs will go into this match-up on Monday Night with an extra day of rest. That will do their player good and the coaching staff has a little bit of extra time to give play. The Chiefs are looking to come out firing like they have been the last few weeks. The Chiefs want to continue to show that their offense is the best in the league and get all their weapons involved once again.
Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star gave a couple of players to watch for in this matchup.
Jawaan Taylor
"Guess who is not leading the NFL in penalties? That’s right: Taylor has dropped to second on the list this season, behind San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenior. He has eight to Taylor’s seven. Taylor hasn’t been penalized since the first quarter of the Chiefs’ Week 5 game at Jacksonville (when he drew a flag for illegal formation).
“I think it was just his mindset on things and making sure that he took care of business there,” Reid said. “I think he’s done a great job with it. I think that will continue. ... Every lineman has one here and there, but you don’t want to stack them up.”
Bobby Wagner
"In his 14th season, Wagner continues to be productive. He ranks second in the NFL with 73 total tackles, has recorded two sacks in a game and is the leader of the defense. Wagner has been an All-Pro 10 times — with five appearances on the first team — and is also a 10-time Pro Bowl selection. At age 35, he’s likely nearing the close of a Hall of Fame career. He’s playing on a one-year deal with Washington."
