Week 7 Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Performance Review

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a strong performance from Patrick Mahomes, and they got it.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures during the first half of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs went into Week 7 with a 3-3 record and came out of it as if they were playing undefeated, laying waste to the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 31-0. The AFC West divisional matchup had a lot riding on it, but it was quarterback Patrick Mahomes who sat comfortably in the driver's seat.

Mahomes has had his fair share of playing against the Raiders in his career, and it was on full display in Week 7's beatdown. While many debated whether Mahomes was still a top quarterback in the league after last season, his past three games have only proved that he's continuing to get better.

Getting Rashee Rice back in the mix of things, paired with Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy, Mahomes just had to be Mahomes to secure a victory for Kansas City. The defense did its job as well, giving the Chiefs a shutout victory and embarrassing the Raiders, kicking them right out of Arrowhead.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mahomes' Stat Line

  • At the conclusion of Mahomes' day, which ended well before the game finished, No. 15 had 26 completions in 35 attempts, tossed three touchdowns, zero interceptions, got sacked once, and had 286 passing yards to his name.
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
  • Mahomes entered Week 7 as the Chiefs' leader in rushing yards this season, though he was outrun by Isiah Pacheco, who totaled 57 rushing yards in 15 carries, while also scoring a touchdown. At the end of the day, Mahomes had four carries for 28 rushing yards, averaging seven yards per carry. His longest rush went for 10 yards.
  • Holding a passer rating of 126.6, Mahomes continues to prove that his game will only get better with whoever he shares the field with. This dominant win with Rice back in the wide receiving room was impressive, but beforehand, Mahomes was making plays with under-the-radar players such as Tyquan Thornton.
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What's Next?

Over the last four games, Mahomes has tossed 11 touchdowns, meaning going into a Week 8 clash with the Washington Commanders, who are a better football team than Las Vegas, Mahomes will need to keep this momentum going.

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Going on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 with a 5-3 record through eight weeks would be perfect for the Chiefs' chances at reclaiming the AFC West division after their bye week in Week 10.

Dominic Minchella
Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.