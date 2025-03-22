Chiefs Make Bold Moves in New Mock Draft
Brett Veach doesn't have multiple Super Bowl rings on his hand for no reason. The man has made the most out of his time in Kansas City, in part due to his excellent tract record in the draft. However, Veach could be on the verge of his boldest move since trading Tyreek Hill.
In CBS Sports' recent three-round mock draft written by Chris Trapasso, he sees Kansas City making some interesting moves with their 31st overall pick.
The Chiefs trade the 31st overall selection to the New Orleans Saints for picks 40 and 71 (the Saints' second and third-round selections). The Saints draft Grey Zabel, North Dakota State.
With the 40th pick, the Chiefs select Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon.
With the 63rd pick, the Chiefs select Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State.
With the 66th pick, the Chiefs select Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU.
With the 71st pick, the Chiefs select T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina.
With the 95th pick, the Chiefs select Ricky White, WR, UNLV.
If Veach walks away from the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft with this haul of players, just hang the banner already.
Conerly Jr immediately takes care of tackle depth while giving him time to grow as a player, especially if they want to move him to the right. Once the Chiefs get Jawaan Taylor off their books, that would open up over $30 million in cap space so getting someone ready to take over is paramount.
There aren't many people in the world who can move as smoothly and as fast as Quinshon Judkins. He's a 1,500 total yards player a season waiting to be unleashed.
Swinson will need time to develop but he's a player who has a floor of 6-8 sacks per season.
T.J. Sanders is an animal on the inside and would be an instant contributor. He's the type of player than can extend the career of Chris Jones.
Ricky White is perfect for this offense. While he needs to develop his ability to make contested catches, he will take advantage of his matchups and will get lost in coverage, often finding an open space for Patrick Mahomes to throw to him. He's also a special teams ace, leading all of college football in blocked punts in 2024.
