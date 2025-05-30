Chiefs Need To Find New Ways to Be Explosive on Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense last season didn't have that spark that we are used to seeing from them. But there were a lot of different factors that did not go the Chiefs' way that caused them not to have an explosive offense. One of the reasons was that the Chiefs did not have a wide receiver corps that stayed healthy throughout last season. The Chiefs will be looking to change that in 2025.
Next season the Chiefs will be getting back some much-needed weapons. Rasheem Rice and Marquise Hollywood Brown will be coming back from injury next season. The Chiefs also added another young wide receiver in Jalen Royals in the 2025 NFL Draft. Royals is looked at as the real deal and can find himself in the mix at the receiver position with a good offseason.
Heading into next season, the Chiefs will need to find new ways to create explosive plays. Some of the plays we used to see from the Chiefs were airing it out downfield and getting a quick touchdown. Last season, a lot of the time when the Chiefs scored, it was long drives that took time up and did not help the offense in the long run.
Next season, with an improved offensive line and a receiver core that, if they stay healthy, could be an offense that will be hard to stop.
"I want to see, I guess, the expansion of Kansas City's offense," said Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports. "You are going to get receiver Rasheem Rice back, but you lost Joe Thuney, though. We are going to have to see how Kingsley Suamatala plays at left guard. I do not know, man, he was bad when he played last season. I think if you can just get Rasheem Rice back and Xavier Worthy takes that next step, you can at least get back to playing some form of explosive offense."
"I think even with someone as good as Patrick Mahomes is as your quarterback, you do not want to be living how they were last year. I thought Xavier Worthy was going to be a little bit more ready as like a real wide receiver threat. If you are going to sign up for another 17 games of what we saw last season, I do not know if they would get back to the Super Bowl."
