Chiefs Boost Defense In Latest Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to add to their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs lost several key players in free agency this offseason and now will need to fill in the holes and spots that became available. The Chiefs have had recently success in the last few drafts, and they will look to do the same next month.
Andy Reid's defense needs help on all three levels. The Chiefs struggled with getting after the quarterback last season with just a four-man rush and need a boost to their pass-rush first and foremost.
The Chiefs will look to get help on the defensive front and have someone else play alongside star defensive tackle Chris Jones and learn from him before he decides to hang up his cleats.
One recent mock draft has the Chiefs addressing the defensive hole in the early rounds of the draft. The Chiefs addressed their offensive problems in free agency, so it makes sense that they will look to fix the defense in the draft.
Cam Mellor of College Sports Network has the Chiefs taking an edge rusher in the second round after taking a defensive tackle in the first round.
Mellor had the Chiefs taking Bradyon Swinson out of Louisiana State University.
"Late bloomer with big hands, long arms and a frame to carry more muscle. Swinson is competitive at the point of attack, where he uses his length and footwork to beat the block or prevent block sustains," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He is high-cut and leggy with average lateral agility but has an innate feel for playing off the block and making tackles. Swinson is less of an arc runner and more of a read-and-respond rusher, relying on length and deception to open doors on either edge. He needs to craft rush strategies and work on getting quicker wins with go-to moves at the edge, but he’s always in the backfield. Swinson is an ascending talent with the demeanor, traits and talent to become a good starter as a 3-4 rush linebacker."
The Chiefs can benefit from taking Swinson in the second round. The Chiefs are looking to beef up the defensive in the draft and that is one way they can keep their Super Bowl window open for the future.
