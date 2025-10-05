Why Chiefs Rookie Feels Comfortable With Bigger Offensive Role
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City running back Brashard Smith spoke to reporters from team headquarters after Saturday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On his own evaluation of his rookie season four games in:
“I think pretty good for me. The team, also. I think we're heading on the right path. So, I'm all-in.”
On whether there’s a big difference between Game 1 and Game 4:
“No, just I've been just getting ready since Game 1. So, I'm just focusing on just preparing myself and just waiting on my time.”
On his ability to retain information from the playbook, something Andy Reid noted:
“I think I'm understanding pretty well and I think I'm starting to get it. So, I think I'm doing pretty well on that.”
On how Patrick Mahomes has helped him, on the field and in the meeting room:
“He's literally the best quarterback I ever played with. So, that's kind of like, that's the biggest thing for me. And I know how smart he is and how he sees, like he sees things probably quicker than most other quarterbacks, so I love that about him.”
On last week’s game, getting quality opportunities with the ball in his hands:
“It felt great just being in there, and we got that win also. So, I was hyped up, for sure. I was really happy.”
On his family’s reaction to his game last week:
“They were really happy. Yeah, they come to every game.”
On his biggest challenge so far in adjusting to the NFL:
“My biggest challenge is just don't listen to what others say. Just do what you do, and you'll be fine. If you're the player that you think you are, say you are, you'll be just fine. Just don't worry about anybody else.”
On Matt Nagy’s policy that mistakes are OK as long as they’re not repeated:
“Yeah, I'll say preparation for sure. Just practice, just knowing like, if I get a rep in practice, and I know I messed it up, I'm just making sure I don't mess up, that same mistake again. Just stuff like that, just not messing up twice. Or just if you could mess up one time, just show them that you can correct it in a fast way. So, I'm starting to understand that.”
