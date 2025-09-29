Intriguing Rookie Got Most Extensive Action on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs will see the NFL’s most prominent versatile player in Jacksonville next week, but Kansas City also has a versatile rookie.
Running back Brashard Smith, who generally warms up with wideouts before games, got his most extensive action in Sunday’s 37-20 win over the Ravens.
“We’ve been trying to increase some of his play time,” head coach Andy Reid said after Sunday’s game. “He’s got a lot of talent so we’re working him in different spots.”
That’s an understatement. Smith’s different spots include kickoff returner, split-wide receiver and third-down back. Kansas City began using him as a first-down option against the Ravens. And like Jacksonville’s Travis Hunter, Smith probably could play cornerback in a pinch if the Chiefs had an emergency need.
Feeling more comfortable in his role
Smith said in the locker room after Sunday’s win that he feels comfortable as a versatile weapon in the Chiefs’ versatile offense.
“I feel like we all have our own dynamic, and we’re getting along great,” said Smith, who had four carries for 9 yards and three catches for 27 yards on Sunday.
A former college wide receiver, Smith by gashing the Ravens for 17 yards on a first-quarter reception, allowing the Chiefs to reach Harrison Butker’s field-goal range and put points on the board on their first drive.
Smith also returned two kickoffs for 55 yards, including a 34-yard burst to open the second half. The Chiefs used that momentum to drive 65 yards for a significant touchdown that extended the Kansas City lead to 27-10.
The rookie could’ve touched the ball a 10th time, but he appeared to go the wrong way on a first-quarter incompletion in the flat. Patrick Mahomes signaled after the play that he wanted the rookie to take a different track. Plus, Smith had a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter wiped out by offensive holding.
“I just wanna keep going, and keep doing what I do,” Smith said.
Striking the right balance
What he does became interesting on Sunday because Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy appeared to strike the right balance on early downs. Using Smith as a changeup, Isiah Pacheco remained fresh on the sideline. They were able to pick their spots, something that helped Pacheco not only average 5.0 yards per carry Sunday but also get in the end zone for the first time.
Pacheco caught a short pass in the red zone and sprinted to the pylon for an 8-yard touchdown that gave Kansas City a 20-7 advantage late in the first half.
Like Pacheco a seventh-round selection, Smith is the latest Day 3 draft pick chosen by general manager Brett Veach making a difference for the Chiefs. Fourth-round wide receiver Jalen Royals played his first NFL game on Sunday.
Royals touched the ball the first time he walked onto the field, returning Baltimore’s first-quarter kickoff for 30 yards. He also made a special-teams tackle and got 14 snaps as a wide receiver.
“We were able to get Royals in, too, a couple of rookies,” Reid added Sunday. “Brett’s done a nice job with these rookies that are playing in the game; we’ve got a few of them. We’re just giving them a little bit at a time as we go.”
