Here’s Simple Math Regarding Chiefs’ Offensive Penalties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The math is simple.

In last week’s 31-28 loss at Dallas, the Chiefs had nine drives: Five ended in punts and four ended with Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes. The stark difference between the two was offensive penalties.

“When we don't have penalties on offense, we're pretty good,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Thursday, “So, whatever it is, if we stop with the penalties – and again, the ones that you can do, that are, I guess, controllable -- stop them.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Indeed, on four of the five drives that ended in punts last week, the Chiefs had an offensive penalty. On the four that ended in touchdowns, Kansas City had none. If it weren’t so maddeningly frustrating in a season with so many close losses, it could be a nursery rhyme.

“We've done a lot of good things,” Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday, “but at the same time, we’ve made a lot of mistakes that we haven't been able to overcome. And so, we got to be better in those bigger moments, not make those mistakes, and at the end of day, go prove it. You got to prove it on game day, and that's something that I believe we can do.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Simple discipline

Proving it starts with simple discipline, especially because Kansas City hasn’t been able to overcome mistakes, as Mahomes said. The Chiefs average 3.67 offensive penalties per game, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.

And they’ve proven all season that if they can simply avoid controllable penalties, like false starts, illegal formation and undisciplined holding calls, they’ll score plenty of points.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrate after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the league schedule-makers weren’t kind to Kansas City over the first 13 games. Unlucky No. 13 comes against the league’s No. 1 defense, Houston, on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

And against that vaunted defense, Game No. 13 comes at a time when injuries are conspiring to hit the Chiefs’ offensive line harder than any time in Mahomes’ career.

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) and running back Isiah Pacheco (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A silver lining -- but it's a stretch

But if there’s a silver lining, and with three new starters it’s a big stretch, the team’s leaders in penalties are actually two of those players expected to miss Sunday’s game. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee) and left tackle Josh Simmons (injured reserve, wrist) lead the team with 10 and seven penalties, respectively.

Now, all the Chiefs need to do is effectively move the ball and score points against the defense that leads the league in both categories – and do it with three backup offensive linemen, likely Wanya Morris at left tackle, Jaylon Moore at right tackle and Mike Caliendo at right guard, if starter Trey Smith (ankle) is out again.

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (76) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Demone Harris (96) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“They're guys that have been guys that played,” Mahomes said of his patchwork offensive line, “and so, obviously, we'll go through the week and see where we're at with the guys that are a little banged up.

“But you got to give the respect where it's deserved, and those guys have a great defensive line. And so, we'll try to do the best we can. That’s getting the ball out of my hand, running the football, and then whenever there's shots down the field, you got to be able to hit them. And so, standing in the pocket making those throws against a really good defense.”

