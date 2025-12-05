Here’s Simple Math Regarding Chiefs’ Offensive Penalties
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The math is simple.
In last week’s 31-28 loss at Dallas, the Chiefs had nine drives: Five ended in punts and four ended with Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes. The stark difference between the two was offensive penalties.
“When we don't have penalties on offense, we're pretty good,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Thursday, “So, whatever it is, if we stop with the penalties – and again, the ones that you can do, that are, I guess, controllable -- stop them.”
Indeed, on four of the five drives that ended in punts last week, the Chiefs had an offensive penalty. On the four that ended in touchdowns, Kansas City had none. If it weren’t so maddeningly frustrating in a season with so many close losses, it could be a nursery rhyme.
“We've done a lot of good things,” Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday, “but at the same time, we’ve made a lot of mistakes that we haven't been able to overcome. And so, we got to be better in those bigger moments, not make those mistakes, and at the end of day, go prove it. You got to prove it on game day, and that's something that I believe we can do.”
Simple discipline
Proving it starts with simple discipline, especially because Kansas City hasn’t been able to overcome mistakes, as Mahomes said. The Chiefs average 3.67 offensive penalties per game, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.
And they’ve proven all season that if they can simply avoid controllable penalties, like false starts, illegal formation and undisciplined holding calls, they’ll score plenty of points.
Unfortunately, the league schedule-makers weren’t kind to Kansas City over the first 13 games. Unlucky No. 13 comes against the league’s No. 1 defense, Houston, on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
And against that vaunted defense, Game No. 13 comes at a time when injuries are conspiring to hit the Chiefs’ offensive line harder than any time in Mahomes’ career.
A silver lining -- but it's a stretch
But if there’s a silver lining, and with three new starters it’s a big stretch, the team’s leaders in penalties are actually two of those players expected to miss Sunday’s game. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee) and left tackle Josh Simmons (injured reserve, wrist) lead the team with 10 and seven penalties, respectively.
Now, all the Chiefs need to do is effectively move the ball and score points against the defense that leads the league in both categories – and do it with three backup offensive linemen, likely Wanya Morris at left tackle, Jaylon Moore at right tackle and Mike Caliendo at right guard, if starter Trey Smith (ankle) is out again.
“They're guys that have been guys that played,” Mahomes said of his patchwork offensive line, “and so, obviously, we'll go through the week and see where we're at with the guys that are a little banged up.
“But you got to give the respect where it's deserved, and those guys have a great defensive line. And so, we'll try to do the best we can. That’s getting the ball out of my hand, running the football, and then whenever there's shots down the field, you got to be able to hit them. And so, standing in the pocket making those throws against a really good defense.”
Chiefs Kingdom, there’s always something around the corner. So, don't miss a moment of the best news and analysis! Take a minute and SIGN UP HERE NOW for a free newsletter, news delivered to your email each morning!
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert