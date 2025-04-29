Meet the Chiefs’ 7th-Round Sleeper Who Could Make Noise
The Kansas City Chiefs made a plethora of excellent picks during the recent 2025 NFL Draft. After addressing their offensive and defensive line needs early on Day 1 and 2, the Chiefs were free to take some chances with their later picks. In total, Kansas City had 7 draft selections across Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The Chiefs' final draft pick came on Day 3 when they selected SMU running back Brashard Smith with the 228th overall pick in the 7th round.
Already with a stacked backfield, consisting of Isaiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and former 49er Elijah Mitchell, Smith was drafted based on potential. His road to the NFL was anything but ordinary. Here's what you should know about him as he begins his professional career in Kansas City.
1. Smith Can Play Anywhere.
Smith wasn't always a running back, as he spent his first three years at Miami as a wide receiver before transferring to SMU. He only switched to the backfield before the 2024 season, when his new head coach, Rhett Lashlee, suggested it. Funny enough, it was to emulate Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco. Lashlee spoke on his advice in a previous ESPN interview:
It just so happened we're watching the [Kansas City] Chiefs play, and Isiah Pacheco was playing great. I remember texting Coop during the game and being like; Hey, how much does Brashard weigh? He hit me back, and it was like 10 pounds less than Pacheco. He might just be a player at running back, Lashlee thought, and Cooper agreed. They called Smith and said If you want to come play a new position and be a kick returner, they were in. Smith was, too.- Rhett Lashlee
Not only was Smith a collegiate pass-catcher, but he also garnered experience at special teams. He averaged an outstanding 24.4 yards per return as a kickoff returner during his time at SMU, which included a 98-yard touchdown in 2023.
2. His Athleticism is Off the Charts.
Smith notched a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier in March, which was behind only Bhayshul Tuten and Jaydon Blue among all running backs who attended. His speed was on display regularly last season, as his 19 plays of 20+ yards ranked in the top five among all FBS running backs.
