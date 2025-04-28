Kiper’s Grade Shows He’s a Big Fan of Chiefs’ Draft Class
Most people thought Josh Simmons was the steal of the NFL draft. The Chiefs snuck him into Kansas City with the last pick of the first round on Thursday night. However, according to Mel Kiper, the Chiefs reached for second-rounder Omarr Norman-Lott and made their last pick on Saturday without a tight end in their draft class.
That’s why the ESPN analyst gave Brett Veach and Andy Reid a B-plus on their 2025 draft. Kiper was especially impressed with the talent the Chiefs gave Steve Spagnuolo in Rounds 2 and 3.
“The Chiefs got a pass-rushing 3-technique (Omarr Norman-Lott), penetrating edge rusher (Ashton Gillotte) and ball-hawking corner (Nohl Williams) on Day 2,” Kiper wrote. “They reached for Norman-Lott -- my No. 142 player went at No. 63 -- but he fills a need. I love Gillotte's game, and ‘First Draft’ fans know that. I had him as one of my ‘Orange Crushers’ this year. And Williams picked off seven passes to lead the FBS last season. Nice little Friday night for Veach & Co.”
Kiper also noted another shrewd, under-the-radar move, the first-round swap between the Super Bowl finalists at the end of Night 1. Veach provided details on Thursday night, explaining that the deal was due in part to his career genesis and trust earned in the Eagles’ front office under Howie Roseman.
“Obviously I have a good relationship with Howie,” Veach said, “and when you get to these picks late in the draft and they're eyeing a particular player, they're certainly worried about maybe getting jumped by another team. So, we've done trades like this before where we just get to the point where it's just, ‘Tell me offense or defense; you don’t have to tell me the player.’ Howie mentioned defense.”
The Eagles kept their word and drafted Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the Chiefs’ slot, and the Chiefs drafted Simmons in the Eagles’ spot. The price Philadelphia paid to move up one spot was an additional fifth-round pick (No. 164). Veach then flipped that choice to Pittsburgh to move up eight spots for another future Spagnuolo chess piece, Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa at 156.
But at the end of the draft, Kiper couldn’t ignore one important position of need he wanted to see the Chiefs address.
“The only thing that kept Kansas City from the coveted ‘A’ grade was not taking a tight end. Travis Kelce is 35 years old now, so the Chiefs need an heir apparent.”
