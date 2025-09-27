Don't Expect Week 4 Fantasy Breakout from this Chiefs Player
It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled on offense this season. With Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy out for all three games, aside from a handful of snaps from Worthy in the opener, this attack has been severely limited due to the lack of downfield weapons for Patrick Mahomes.
On the other hand, the Chiefs have faced three staunch defenses to begin their campaign: the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants. Still, people were expecting a lot more from Mahomes and Company this year due to the defensive losses to Kansas City's personnel and the supposed deep cache of receiving threats.
Once Rice and Worthy are back, things could be a lot different for the Chiefs. Worthy could return from a dislocated shoulder in Week 4, after being a full participant in practice for the first time since the injury. That could lead to an uptick in fantasy production for the entirety of the offense, but not every Kansas City player should be trusted against the Baltimore Ravens in this upcoming game.
Don't bank on Isiah Pacheco in Week 4
One of the primary reasons for the Kansas City Chiefs' struggling offense this season has been the inefficiency of their ground game in support of Patrick Mahomes amid the absences of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Their inability to run the ball effectively has put immense pressure on their quarterback to create despite missing their top two wide receivers.
Isiah Pacheco has especially disappointed. There were reports coming out of training camp that the fourth-year running back was stronger and faster than ever after returning from a fractured fibula last season. Unfortunately, that hasn't shown up in his production in 2025.
He could eventually bounce back against less stout defensive lines, but the Baltimore Ravens have the personnel to continue his slow start to the season, at least on paper. NFL.com's Michael Florio isn't counting on a breakout from Pacheco in Week 4:
"While Pacheco is still the lead back in Kansas City, he's splitting snaps, carries and routes with Kareem Hunt. Pacheco's targets have declined each week, and the valuable goal-line looks are going to Hunt. I also fear seventh-round rookie Brashard Smith could become more of a factor. Pacheco has yet to score six fantasy points in a game this season. Don't start him until he starts producing."
The Ravens' run defense has been highly disappointing this year, allowing the third-most yards on the ground in the NFL so far. However, Baltimore's offense could put the Chiefs behind early in the game, limiting Pacheco's touches and opportunities to make an impact. Unless he can break out as a receiver this week, don't expect much from him in fantasy.
