Chiefs Back in Underdog Status for Pivotal Week 4 Clash
This 2025 NFL season contains perhaps the most exciting Week 4 matchup between two 1-2 teams in league history. On Sunday, September 28, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens. Despite their records, these are two AFC heavyweights who came into the campaign with championship aspirations.
Both teams will be hoping to affirm their statuses as contenders this year by defeating the other in Week 4. The loser of this game will drop to 1-3, a starting point that has only fielded a handful of postseason appearances in the past. Obviously, neither the Chiefs nor the Ravens will want to put themselves in such a position.
While Kansas City and Baltimore were expected to be among the top title threats in the NFL this season, both have revealed some glaring holes within their rosters through their respective poor starts. However, only one team can be favored in this upcoming showdown.
Can the Chiefs upset the Ravens?
They may both be 1-2 through three games, but the Baltimore Ravens have looked a lot more encouraging than the Kansas City Chiefs so far in the 2025 NFL season. They opened their campaign with a one-point loss to the Buffalo Bills, 41-40. They had control of that game for most of the night but fell victim to some historic single-game heroics from MVP candidate Josh Allen.
In Week 2, Baltimore put an absolute beatdown on the Cleveland Browns, blowing them out, 41-17. In their latest outing, the Ravens again failed to get the job done against another elite team in the clutch, this time coming up short against the Detroit Lions, 38-30. Through the first three weeks, their most pressing issues have been defense, late-game execution, and a fumbling problem from star running back Derrick Henry. Most people aren't nearly as concerned about Baltimore as they are about the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Ravens' troubles seem more likely to sort themselves out.
Henry has always been good for a few more turnovers a season, but no one would say that he has a fumbling issue. The Ravens have now played and lost to the two best offenses they'll see this year. Their defense will probably look a lot better in the remainder of the season against lesser competition. John Harbaugh is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the league, and he's earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to Baltimore's poor performance down the stretch of these games so far.
On the other hand, the Chiefs' defense has been middling, their running game non-existent, and the offense, without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, has been putrid. Those two wide receivers returning could solve the latter two points, but Rice isn't coming back until Week 7, and Worthy's still questionable after dislocating his shoulder.
Needless to say, there's less faith that Kansas City will turn around its season compared to Baltimore. FanDuel's odds for Week 4 reflect this, with the Chiefs tabbed as 2.5-point underdogs, listed at +124 on the moneyline. The over/under has been set at 48.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to get all of the Chiefs' odds throughout the season.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on these odds for Kansas City versus Baltimore when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.