Chiefs Director of Player Personnel Talks About Brashard Smith
The Kansas City Chiefs took another running back in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Years back, to Chiefs also took starting running back Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round. The Chiefs in 2025 took Brashard Smith out of SMU. Smith was a big reason why SMU went to the college football playoffs last season and was a good back for his team.
The Chiefs will try to do the same with Smith as they did with Pacheco when they got him in the last round as well. Smith is not your typical back either. Smith can also play wide receiver and is a good receiving back out of the backfield as well.
That is why the Chiefs got a steal in the last round when Smith was still on the board. They traded up to get him and now he will bring a different look to the Chiefs' offense.
The Chiefs did not have a good run game last season and have brought in some backs this offseason. And by the way it looks, the Chiefs will probably be riding the hot hand at the running back position in 2025. They also want to keep fresh legs on the field and Smith gives them another option back there. The Chiefs will see how Smith develops.
"We had him higher on our board than where we took him," said Chiefs director of Player Personnel Ryne Nutt. "That is when you consider trading, when a guy is there that you have higher on your board and you feel, listen, what we would give up is peanuts compared to what we think we will get."
"I think this kid if he comes in and hammers the playbook, which is a big feat now. That is not easy, this offense is difficult, I am sure you guys hear that every year, and it is. But you have a coach, our coaches are super excited about the kid and they will find ways to get this kid on the field. Whether it is in a third-down role, all-down role, whatever they decide, the kid will play."
"The kid has been playing running back since like 4 years old. Now in college, he played receiver ... They moved him to the position and one year he had 1,300 yards. That is super impressive. "
