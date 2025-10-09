Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Rookie Stepping Forward in a Big Way

The Kansas City Chiefs have needed some help, and this rookie has made the most out of the opportunities he's gotten.

Dominic Minchella

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks in the tunnel before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks in the tunnel before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The beauty of the game of football is that some players are made to help in every area that they can, should the opportunity arise. Whether that be veterans such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce or second-year players like Xavier Worthy and Kingsley Suamataia, football needs everyone to step up to perform once and a while.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in the second quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Kansas City Chiefs they were lucky to find that type of player in the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting running back Brashard Smith out of SMU in the seventh round. The former wide receiver turned running back, Smith, has shown how reliable he can be whenever his number is called.

Much like other rookies from the Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class, Smith is looking for a place to belong on this roster. While first round pick Josh Simmons sees himself on the starting offensive line, Smith does whatever he can to impress the coaches and help the franchise the best way he can.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Reliability of Brashard Smith

Through five games this season, Smith has been used in the running side of the ball, the receiving side of the ball, and the returning side of the ball. No matter if it's head coach Andy Reid or assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Smith is showcasing why Brett Veach and company brought him into the franchise.

In eight carries, Smith has collected 28 rushing yards, with his longest being eight yards, and has secured one first down. This area is still a work in progress, much like the rest of the Chiefs' ground game. On the receiving side of the ball, Smith has hauled in 59 yards in six receptions, nine targets.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) in the third quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Smith has shined the most, though, has been in his returning game. While he has yet to return a punt, he has been a reliable option for the franchise when it comes to kickoff returns. Through five games, Smith has totaled 322 kickoff return yards in 12 attempts, averaging 26.8 yards per return.

Still a rookie, there are things that Smith has to iron out before he becomes a top player in the Chiefs organization, but so long as he contributes in multiple areas of the game, he should be solid in continuing to have a role.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (30) celebrates after a catch and run against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.