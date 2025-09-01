How Chiefs' Late-Round Rookie Should Get Utilized in Week 1
The 2025 NFL campaign will begin this week, and the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their slate of primetime games against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, getting streamed on YouTube. But ahead of the game, some questions still remain for the Chiefs.
One of the bigger questions that remains for the Chiefs is how their 2025 NFL Draft class will be utilized throughout the season. It's well-known at this point that their first round draft pick, Josh Simmons, will be on the offensive line at left tackle more often than not, but what about the others?
An underrated rookie who could be a player to watch in Week 1 is the Chiefs' seventh-round draft pick in running back Brashard Smith. Smith showed that he can be utilized in several areas of the game, but which area should he be used in the most against the Chargers?
Smith has experience as a wide receiver, a running back, and a special teams contributor. This will only increase his chances of seeing playing time as much as possible. With a running back room consisting of three players on one-year deals (Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Elijah Mitchell), Smith might need to find another avenue for success.
Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub has a ton of speedy players to use in the punt or kick return game this season, including Smith.
- "I'm excited about Brashard. He keeps getting better and better. Didn't do it a lot in college (speaking of punt returning), so this is new for him. But he's really a good catcher," Coach Toub said earlier this offseason.
Being a rookie, the Chiefs could use Smith in the ground game early in the game against the Chargers, until the defenders catch on to his rookie tendencies. But when it comes down to the best place for Smith to contribute early this season, it seems to be on special teams.
His speed was a big asset in why the Chiefs brought Smith into the organization, and with his evasiveness in his running routes, Smith could be rotated in and out of that position until he showcases he can be trusted with several carries.
