Chiefs Have Several Top Returner Options to Choose From
The Kansas City Chiefs went into this training camp with a position to fill. The returner, either for a punt or kickoff, is going to be very valuable this season with adjusted kickoff rules, and has raised the competition in the room of those competing for the role.
Some players have stood out early for head coach Andy Reid and assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub. The likes of Nikko Remigio, Jalen Royals, Brashard Smith, among others, are some names that come to mind right away who could easily thrive in that role.
As training camp continues to roll on, it becomes more important for the Chiefs to keep close tabs on who they have at the position and who can thrive the most. Coach Toub spoke to the media on Saturday, revealing that he and Coach Reid keep in close communication on the topic.
- "We talk every week. I give him a list of who I think is gonna make the team, like the whole team. And then he looks at it and then we talk. But I mean, every day we grade these guys, and we know exactly where everybody stands every day. I mean, the coaches go over it. We could keep six, we could keep seven wide receivers," Coach Toub said.
- "Nikko's in the mix. He's our best returner right now, whether it be punt or kick return. He just keeps getting better, just like I said last week. And that's just one of the things that plays out over the next couple of weeks. Sure, I mean, we got the games coming up and somebody else might jump out. I mean, Brashard, we're gonna give him a lot of reps. We're gonna see what he could do. Tyquan, I mean, special teams is gonna be a factor when it comes right down to it."
The Chiefs have a good problem to have by the looks of things. It's better to have multiple options at a position to allow flexibility for the coaches. If Remigio, Smith, and Tyquan Thornton are the players battling for the spot, those are three evasive and speedy options the Chiefs should feel confident in leaning on.
