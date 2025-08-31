Why Chiefs' Depth Will Make or Break 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have big plans up their sleeves for this season. Not only do the Chiefs want to make another deep run to the Super Bowl, but they want to win the whole thing. That is their mindset going into the season, and anything less, we know will be a failure to them.
The expectations they have of themselves are ones that they know they are capable of. They have the right team in place to do special things this season, and they know that as well.
The Chiefs have done a lot of things this offseason to get things lined up with their expectations. The team knows they could not go into the 2025 season with the same results and players they had from a season ago.
That is why they got to work this offseason on targeting players that will make their roster better in the positions where they were not good at last season. The Chiefs showed this preseason that they have the players, and would like to prove that when the games start counting.
The Chiefs biggest addition this offseason came on the offensive line. The Chiefs drafted their new starting left tackle, Josh Simmons, with the last pick of the first round. And he is looking like the best offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft class. It is going to be interesting to see how he plays when the games matter, but the Chiefs believe in him, and they think they have a future great left tackle in this league.
"They want to attack downfield, and I know they talk about it," said Nate Tice on Yahoo Sports. "I know they talk about there are jokes that this is like the fourth year that they talked about it. The preseason showed me that they were blocking it up. They were going against the Bears ones. They are blocking it up with Josh Simmons, who looks good to me. At the very least, above average. And Kingsley Suamataia got better to me as the preseason went along."
Chiefs Depth
"They have the depth of like who they brought in and who they signed. If Simmons gets hurt again, if Suamatia is not good, that is where Jaylon Moore was practicing as well. Andy Reid is an old offensive line guy. He is never going to go into a season, especially after last season, without some answer on the offensive line.
