NFL Leaning Towards Sending Chiefs to Brazil
The National Football League, over the years, has put on regular-season games overseas and in other countries. They want to expand their fan reach, and putting their product in other countries has done that. The NFL has gotten new fans from other countries, and that has gotten the NFL going back to other countries year after year.
Last season was the first time the league took a game to South America, in Brazil. That game was the second game to kick off the NFL season, and it was played on a Friday. Well, in 2025, that game is back on a Friday in Brazil. And for that game, we know that the home team for that game in Brazil will be the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
This week, the NFL will release its full 2025 schedule, and we will find out who will be going to Brazil to face the Chargers.
The Chiefs will have a strong chance to be the team. If so, it will be an AFC West battle in Brazil to kick off the 2025 season for both teams.
“The league is closing in on an agreement to have the Google-owned YouTube, distributors of the residential version of NFL Sunday Ticket, carry the Sept. 5 game in Brazil involving the Chargers as the home team. The deal, according to sources, will see the opening-week game from São Paulo include the Chiefs, the NFL’s top viewership draw, as the visiting team," said Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports
“You think back a couple of years ago, we played our first wild card game on a streaming service on Peacock,” North said. “And everybody’s like, ‘Hey, this cannot fail.’ Well, you want to make wild card on Peacock a thing, you put a Kansas City Chiefs game there. A couple of years ago, it was Black Friday. You want to make Black Friday a thing, you put a Kansas City Chiefs game there."
“Last year, we had Netflix. First time ever broadcasting an NFL game on Christmas. You want to make Wednesday Netflix Christmas, NFL a thing, you put a Kansas City Chiefs game there. We do need to build other muscles. We do need to be able to go to a deeper well than just Kansas City and Dallas every year.”
