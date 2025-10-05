How One Bold Move Would Transform Chiefs' Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a strong spot to continue their momentum going into their Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs are riding a two-game winning streak and have seemed to find their mojo, yet there is still an area offensively that is behind the others.
The Chiefs' ground game hasn't been very prominent so far this season. Going into their Monday Night Football clash with Jacksonville, quarterback Patrick Mahomes still leads the running back room in rushing yards, something no franchise wants, especially since he's vulnerable to taking big hits.
Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt have both surpassed 100 rushing yards, but aren't averaging long runs with their carries. The longest carry for Pacheco sits at 12 yards and Hunt sits at 11. All in all, the Chiefs have had two rushing plays that have gone for more than 20 yards: Mahomes with a 22-yard carry and Xavier Worthy with a 35-yard carry.
If this trend continues to happen for the Chiefs' running back room, there could be some internal ideas to bring in some help for the ground game on their pursuit to the playoffs. In the eyes of analyst Kay Adams, there is a specific running back who would be perfect to help the offensive cause.
Adam's Thoughts
- "Breece Hall, Kansas City, shake hands, get to know each other," Adams said. "He's from Kansas City, okay? He's in the last year of his deal with the Jets, he's looked great this year, he's averaging over 85 total yards per game; more than Saquon (Barkley), more than Derrick Henry so far."
- "This would instantly transform the Chiefs' backfield," Adams continued. "KC fans, you should be making posters, sending edible arrangements, putting out good juju, prayer, whatever to make this thing happen, okay? Veach, I love ya, let's get this done."
Hall's Numbers
In 52 carries with the New York Jets this season, Hall has 238 rushing yards and has brought in 13 first downs. Kansas City could be in the area to land Hall, especially since the Jets' season outlook is bleak. Formulating a trade package that could help the Jets' rebuild and aid the Chiefs in their playoff pursuit seems like the combination that could get done.
