A Potential Roster Addition the Chiefs Should Consider
Depending on where the Kansas City Chiefs sit come the NFL trade deadline, they may wish to look to add another piece to the puzzle to ensure their going down the line. As it is right now, the Chiefs' offense is awaiting wide receiver Rashee Rice to return, but there may be another position the Chiefs should add to.
Going into this season, one concern the Chiefs had was at the running back position. Of the running backs on the roster, three of the four are in the final year of their contract: Isiah Pacheco in his last leg of his rookie contract, and both Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell on one-year deals.
So far this season, the Chiefs' ground game has been lacking, to say the least. Through the first three weeks of the campaign, quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the team in rushing yards with 125. Pacheco follows with 92 in 25 carries, whereas Mahomes has done what he's done with 18 carries.
The Chiefs were reported to be interested in a running back addition before the season began, but it never worked out in their favor. But if the Chiefs are still struggling with their running back room, perhaps there are options that Kansas City could try to add.
The Potential RB Addition
According to Josh Weil of Pro Football Network, one potential addition at running back the Chiefs should look to add is Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford, who he lists as a potential add on for the Chiefs.
- "Last year, we saw what Jerome Ford could do backing up Nick Chubb, and with 5.4 yards per carry, I am pretty confident that Ford can still ball. However, it is a new season, and with Quinshon Judkins cleared and on the field, Ford caught four passes but didn’t carry the ball once," Weil wrote.
- "Getting a return on an asset that is falling out of favor is just good business, and the Browns could use some of that right now. The defense looks legit, and if they could play like they did in the fourth quarter against Green Bay last week, they could make some noise in a wide-open AFC North."
It's too early to tell which way the Chiefs will lean come the trade deadline, but Ford is a player to keep an eye on.
