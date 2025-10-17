Chiefs Kingdom Should Rejoice Over These Patrick Mahomes Statistics
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a good spot going into their Week 7 contest against their AFC West division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. The franchise gets wide receiver Rashee Rice back from suspension, as well as a favorable quarterback matchup with Patrick Mahomes leading the way.
Playing within the AFC West division allows Mahomes and company to see their division rivals twice a season, and while the Raiders have improved from what they were last season, Mahomes knows a thing or two about how to defeat them.
Since 2018, Mahomes' first full season as the Kansas City starting quarterback, he has taken on the Raiders 14 times. In those 14 regular season games, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to 12 wins and only two defeats, all while remaining fairly consistent from year to year.
Mahomes' Statistics Vs Las Vegas
The key to finding success in the National Football League is to take down the opponents who know you best, and the Raiders, much like the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, know the Chiefs very well. But Mahomes knows a thing or two about defeating the Raiders.
Over the 14 games played against the Raiders, Mahomes has collected 4,141 passing yards, averaging 295.8 yards thrown per game, with 33 touchdowns, five interceptions, and an overall passer rating of 106.4. A bloated area Mahomes will look to decrease is the number of times he gets sacked.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been very vocal about the respect he holds toward Mahomes, but when the whistle blows, the two go to battle. Last season, Mahomes got sacked six times by the Raiders, which marked the highest amount in a season against Las Vegas since 2018.
One thing Mahomes has proven very well this season, but overall against the Raiders, is that he can use his legs to attack you as well. Going against the Raiders in his career, Mahomes has rushed for a total of 274 yards, averaging 19.5 yards per game. Seeing how poor the Chiefs' ground game has been other than Mahomes, it could increase this season.
With the chance to get over the .500 mark for the first time this season, while also doing so against a division rival, the Chiefs and Mahomes should be firing on all cylinders to get this victory.
