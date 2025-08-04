Jawaan Taylor Embraces New Company in Offensive Lineman Room
The story of the offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs revolved around how the franchise would improve its offensive line. General manager Brett Veach stayed busy to achieve that goal, signing many players both from free agency and through the 2025 NFL Draft to ensure better protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times last season during the regular season campaign, and that bled into the playoffs for the Chiefs. Mahomes was sacked six times in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, solidifying that the Chiefs needed offensive line help moving forward.
Thus far through training camp, those additions have made a strong impression on both coaches and players. Veteran offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor loves what he's seen thus far from the likes of rookie Josh Simmons and veteran Jaylon Moore, both of whom were brought in this offseason.
When speaking to the media on Sunday, Taylor gave his two cents on what the additions have provided thus far and how they make the entire room better.
- "I feel like it just helps the team become better as a whole. At the end of the day, we definitely need the help of the position. So I'm glad that they brought guys in to help the team, because at the end of the day, we're just trying to win and do what it takes to win," Taylor said.
Taylor's role on the squad this season might be changed depending on how well the rest of training camp goes for him. But one of the best performers so far this training camp has been rookie Simmons, and he's caught the attention of Taylor.
- "He's very talented, man. Very, very good rookie so far. He's been soaking up all the things we've been teaching him, Coach Heck, the players, the veterans. And I feel like he's gonna have a great career here, for sure."
If the Chiefs can resurge as an offensive line, allowing Mahomes more time in the pocket to locate and throw the football, the franchise should find more success. Mahomes is at his best in times of trouble, but if he has to worry about his blindside too often, it takes the magic away from the magician.
