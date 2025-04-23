Why Timing Is Good for Veach’s 1st Career Trade Down
Brett Veach has never traded down in the draft. It’s a stunning fact. In seven drafts as Chiefs general manager, each of his draft-weekend trades have been to move up for players.
His aggressiveness has yielded phenomenal results. Kansas City has played in every AFC Championship Game during that stretch.
If this week includes his first trade down, it could make sense for two reasons. One, the 31st overall selection has rarely produced positive results. And two, the Chiefs have four of the top 95 selections, valuable draft capital likely to produce more trade offers than Veach has had in recent years with fewer top-100 selections.
The Chiefs are in that position because they dealt cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans, picking up a third-round choice that became extremely valuable (No. 66) after Tennessee finished 3-14 in 2024. And after making that trade, Veach lost his assistant general manager when Mike Borgonzi took the GM post with the Titans in January.
Most draft-weekend trades traditionally involved picks alone. But trades involving picks and players are becoming more common in recent years, especially players on rookie contracts. So, don’t be surprised to see players like Will Levis, Sam Howell, Travis Etienne, Rachaad White or Treylon Burks change teams this weekend.
Prior trades involving draft picks and players have helped to shape the first three rounds of this year’s draft. The Chiefs are one of seven teams with at least four selections in the top 95. Six of those seven clubs dealt a player to be in that position.
Seattle has five choices over the top 92, including 52 in the second round from Pittsburgh for DK Metcalf and 92 in the third round from Las Vegas for Geno Smith.
Cleveland has four of the top 94, the last of which came from Buffalo in the Amari Cooper trade. Houston has four of the first 89, including a 79th-overall choice from Washington in the Laremy Tunsil deal. Jacksonville has four of the first 88, thanks to the mid-year trade that sent Cam Robinson to the Vikings.
New England has four of the first 77, thanks to a trade with the Falcons involving Matthew Judon. New Orleans has four of the Top 93, including No. 93 from Washington in the Marcus Lattimore deal.
The only exception is Chicago. The Bears have four of the top 72 choices, including an additional second-rounder – the final piece of the 2023 trade that gave Carolina Bryce Young first overall.
