Who Was the Chiefs’ Biggest Loss this Offseason?
The Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, yet that loss wasn't the most impactful for the roster. Yes, losing the Super Bowl stings, but it's more difficult getting back to the promised land without the same roster that got you there in the first place.
For the Chiefs, this offseason, they lost 10 players to pro free agency and moved on from others through releases and trades. Of the biggest departures, veteran safety Justin Reid, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi stand out. But they aren't the biggest losses of the offseason.
According to CBS Sports' Jared Dubin, the biggest loss for the Chiefs this offseason was when they traded away offensive guard Joe Thuney. The Chiefs sent Thuney to the Chicago Bears, and he recently signed an extension in hopes of helping the Bears land their first Super Bowl championship since 1986.
"Thuney remains one of the best offensive linemen in the league, but the Chiefs decided to move on so they could clear out the room to keep the younger Trey Smith on the opposite side of the line," Dubin wrote.
"Kansas City will move Kingsley Suamataia inside to guard or else go back to Mike Caliendo at that spot, but either way it will mean an entirely new left side of the offensive line with Jaylon Moore or Josh Simmons at left tackle, and that's a big deal in front of the best quarterback in football."
In terms of losing a player such as Thuney, it does leave a bit of uncertainty with the guard position going forward. As for losing players such as Reid and Wharton, their positions have extra depth for the Chiefs to choose from, making the losses of those two players not as significant.
The competition at the guard position, the remainder of the offseason for the Chiefs, will be one to watch. Whether the job goes to Suamataia or Caliendo, the two must show improvements from what they displayed last year. The job of filling the hole that Thuney left doesn't make the job any easier.
