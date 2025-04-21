Analysts' Take on Chiefs' First Round Draft Needs
The Kansas City Chiefs' mock drafts have seemingly all revolved around the franchise adding to their offensive line. Last season, the Chiefs' offensive line fell apart near the end of the season, which led to their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
While the Chiefs must do a better job at protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season, adding to the offensive line seems like a doable concept for Kansas City on draft day. However, there are some other needs that could be addressed when they are on the clock at number 31 overall.
The Chiefs could be in the market to add to the defensive line, especially not knowing what the future holds down the line. In fact, analyst Matt Verderame believes that Kansas City should prioritize adding to its defensive scheme before addressing the offensive line.
"Those guys are not going to play this year for the Chiefs," Verderame said when referencing Josh Simmons and Josh Conerly Jr. "I think there is a very real chance if there is a defensive tackle like Derrick Harmon there, I think the Chiefs should take a defensive tackle."
Josh Simmons and Josh Conerly Jr have been highly linked to the Chiefs in mock drafts. But, in Verderame's opinion, they are both a two-year project before they could even touch the professional field, especially Simmons, due to his injury history.
"If Luther Burden is there or Emeka Egbuka, would they take a receiver?" Verderame said. "They have Rice, but he might be suspended to start the year. They have Worthy. Everybody else is up after this year contractually."
Verderame would then touch on another area that the Chiefs could add to, which isn't the offensive line position.
"Then there's the running back position, where Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are fine, both of them are slower backs, both have expiring contracts. If (Omarion) Hampton is there, if (TreVeyon) Henderson is there, would the Chiefs take one of them?"
The Chiefs have a ton to consider throughout the entire draft, but the first-round pick could be pivotal in the direction of the franchise. Whichever they choose, the franchise will look to be on the right side of the draft once again.
