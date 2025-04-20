2025 NFL Draft: RB Prospect Chiefs Should Watch
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a strong position going into the 2025 NFL Draft. After being at the top of the AFC for several years now, the Chiefs will look to continue their late-round draft success in the upcoming week. One of those late-round draft picks could be prioritized for the running back position.
The Chiefs have a slew of running backs they could use this upcoming season. Bringing back Karrem Hunt was a smart move, given they don't know which version of Isiah Pacheco they'll get. They also brought in Elijah Mitchell through free agency and have Carson Steele on the back end.
Given how Kansas City doesn't always use their ground game, it could be a back-of-the-mind thought to add to the position in the draft. Last season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could've used some extra help at the running back position, making it a priority this draft season.
One running back prospect that the Chiefs should keep an eye on, should he fall to the later rounds, is Devin Neal from the Kansas Jayhawks. A Kansas native, Neal could be the homegrown kid that the Chiefs Kingdom could get behind, should the franchise add him to the cause.
Projected to go in round five or six, Neal fits the exact description of what the Chiefs need in an offensive running back. Last season with the Jayhawks, Neal collected 1,266 rushing yards in 219 carries. He also scored 16 touchdowns in back to back seasons for Kansas.
He ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 4.58 seconds, as well as bringing in a vertical jump of 37.5 inches. For a five-foot-eleven-inch running back, a vertical that high is only going to make a good impression on NFL franchises.
"He has good instincts and soft hands in space and can help as a leak-out or swing-pass option. His blue-collar approach isn’t exciting but it is effective and Neal has the ability to develop into a backup three-down back," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
He collected three back to back to back seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards, and for a team that hasn't seen a running back reach that feat since the 2017 campaign, Neal could be a difference maker one day.
