Should Chiefs Address This Position in the NFL Draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs could be in a position to add several players in several areas on the roster through the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. While many predict that the franchise will add to their offensive line, given how last season ended, there are a slew of positions that could be paid attention to.
This offseason, several talented Chiefs players hit the free agency market and have landed elsewhere. Much to the sadness of the Chiefs Kingdom, those players were due for a payday, and unfortunately, the front office had to be strategic with their finances.
One player that the Chiefs ended up losing was safety Justin Reid. Reid provided a strong presence on the defense for Kansas City and helped the franchise win two Super Bowls with him on the roster. Reid has since signed a multi-year deal with the New Orleans Saints for the foreseeable future.
That being said, the Chiefs could be in the market to address their safety position through the NFL Draft. They do possess the likes of Bryan Cook and Jaden Hicks, who both should see their game improve going into the new campaign, but it doesn't hurt to keep the rotating door flowing should they feel this is an area that needs attention.
They did, however, make a smart depth move by bringing back veteran safety Mike Edwards this offseason. Edwards found great success as a Chief in the past, and reuniting with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could push him back to the same production the Chiefs Kingdom saw from him during his first go around.
"The free agent addition of veteran Mike Edwards gives the Chiefs some depth, as well as the ability to at times play three safeties, which defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes to occasionally do. But Edwards signed a one-year contract and Cook is in the final season of his deal. The Chiefs would be wise to begin preparing now for the eventual loss of one player or both," ESPN's Adam Teicher wrote.
There are a ton of safety options for the Chiefs to ponder, but with the glaring need on both the offensive and defensive lines, the safety need might be on the back burner until those areas are addressed.
