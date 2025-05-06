Another International Game Could Await Chiefs
Get ready for the Super Bowl of social media. One week from tonight is schedule-reveal time in the NFL.
Last season, due to their global popularity, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played on every day of the week but Tuesday. This year, they’ll get just as much primetime attention on the NFL’s 272-game slate when it’s unveiled next Wednesday night. They might even get another international game.
The Athletic reported last month that Kansas City was the No. 1 franchise in consideration as the Chargers’ designated opponent for the league’s second game in São Paulo. The winner of the first contest in that city, Philadelphia, in 2024, went on to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
If the league opts to put another team opposite the Chargers in Brazil, the NFL could still send the Chiefs to an international destination. Jacksonville appears on Kansas City’s list of eight road opponents. That means the Jaguars’ annual home game at Wembley Stadium in London could feature the Chiefs, Mahomes and Jacksonville’s top draft choice, Travis Hunter.
Kansas City hasn’t been to London since 2015, but the Chiefs were in Europe to play the Dolphins in Germany just two years ago. The team also played in Mexico City in 2019.
Back in the United States, the Chiefs easily have three of the league’s top 10 matchups on the full NFL schedule. Once the “when” is revealed, the who and the where will provide a tantalizing list of games.
The most anticipated game is Kansas City’s trip to Buffalo. Wherever that contest lands, it’s sure to be another thriller. The Chiefs have had a personalized time-lapse view of the new Highmark Stadium construction as it progresses toward a 2027 completion. The NFL’s newest facility, going up across the parking lot from the Bills’ current home, is scheduled to open next season. Quirks in the schedule rotation have sent the Chiefs to Buffalo in three straight years from 2023-25.
Buffalo and reigning MVP Josh Allen have won four consecutive regular-season games over the Chiefs, but Kansas City has taken the last four postseason meetings, including last year’s AFC Championship.
This season also features a Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia at Arrowhead Stadium. Intriguing storylines dot that contest primarily because the Eagles so easily dispatched the Chiefs in New Orleans to end the 2024 season.
Another must-watch on the NFL schedule involving the Chiefs is Kansas City’s return to Baltimore, another Mahomes-Lamar Jackson classic.
