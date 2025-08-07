Arrowhead Report

4 Chiefs Players With Most to Prove Saturday at Arizona

3 undrafted free agents, former 1st-round draft choice have plenty on the line.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) celebrates with running back Carson Steele (42) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) celebrates with running back Carson Steele (42) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Carson Steele knows his best shot to make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster is his versatility. That’s why he focused on improving as a fullback this offseason.

“I kind of talked about it last year, being a Swiss Army knife,” Steele said Wednesday. “Kind of doing everything, but kind of taking that to the next step this year.”

He’ll take another step when the Chiefs open the preseason at Arizona on Saturday (7 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan). Initially signed as an undrafted free agent, Steele made the final roster out of camp a year ago. He actually has a much tougher road this season.

Short-yardage maven Kareem Hunt wasn’t with the team last August. Neither was Brashard Smith, Kansas City’s seventh-round selection this past April, who made another impressive play at practice on Wednesday. Both players are significant threats to Steele in terms of roster math.

Brashard Smith
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Brashard Smith (1) runs during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Other than his versatility and special-teams ability, Steele is also the biggest back in camp (6-0, 228). Here are three other players with plenty on the line prior to the final cutdown date, Aug. 26.

Jerry Tillery

  • A 6-6, 295-pound defensive tackle, Tillery signed a one-year, $1.79 million deal, with $1.17 million guaranteed. So, the Chiefs need to keep that in mind should when considering the 29-year-old veteran’s future.
George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Jerry Tillery
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) walk down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
  • Signed to provide experienced depth behind All-Pro Chris Jones, Tillery needs to hold off a pair of younger defensive tackles, Fabien Lovett and Marlon Tuipulotu. The Chargers’ first-round selection (28th overall) in the 2019 draft, Tillery stayed in the AFC West and spent one-and-a-half seasons with the Raiders. He joined the Chiefs from Minnesota, where he played all 17 games last year, with 11 starts and zero sacks.

Fabien Lovett

  • A 6-3, 316-pound defensive tackle from Florida State, Lovett played in the Seminoles’ defensive front with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Lovett signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2024, was waived in the final roster reduction and spent the year on the Kansas City practice squad.
Fabien Lovett
Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Fabien Lovett (0) celebrates a stop. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Duke Blue Devils 38-20 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Roland-Wallace

  • Like Steele and Lovett, Roland-Wallace signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last year. He made the team out of camp and played 17 games as a versatile defensive back, including the Super Bowl rematch at San Francisco in Week 7. Roland-Wallace picked off Brock Purdy with Kansas City protecting a 14-12 lead in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown drive that all but put the game out of reach.
  • Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Roland-Wallace can settle into a cornerback role now, potentially a slot corner, similar to Chamarri Conner’s role in the past.  
  • “I think we had him at safety out of need last year,” Spagnuolo said Wednesday, “and found out he could do those things. And then, eventually, he evolved, becoming a nickel … He's made a lot of plays. We look for production in our guys.
  • “I’d like to see him against another team, obviously. So, look forward to see what he does against Arizona.”
Chris Roland-Wallace
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (30) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The No. 1 source for breaking news from Chiefs camp is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us some of the bubble players you want to see in preseason by visiting our Facebook page (here).

