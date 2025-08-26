Why Chiefs Are Poised to Improve in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs want to keep their dynasty going this season. They want to be better in many areas that they were not last season. They knew what they needed to do this offseason to get better in the areas that will make them win more games this season. Every offseason, the Chiefs get better. And the way they showed up in the preseason, they looked great.
The offense looked way better. That is the main area of the team that is going to need to play better if they want to get back to the Super Bowl in 2025. The defense has also look great in the offseason and in the preseason. That is something that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has so much pride in, his defense. He is the best in the NFL, and he wants to have a top defense once again in 2025.
You can see that this team went through a lot this offseason, but they have used it to get better and make sure they have the best opportunity to be successful this season. A lot of talk has gone on over the offseason about this team. That they will take a step back this season, and that the dynasty will be no more in Kansas City. But from what he has seen this offseason, it has looked like a whole different story.
Chiefs Looking Better Than Last Season
NFL analyst Rich Eisen believes that the Chiefs will be better this season.
"I will voice this right here and right now, what I saw against the Chicago Bears on Friday night for the final preseason game," said Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "Andy Reid is like, 'We are playing football tonight." The team that you think needed the least, because of how long they've been great together, played three preseason week three, and they looked terrific. I understand preseason this and preseason that, whatever. But they are better than last year.
"I feel it and sense it. They are better than last season ... But you can see Mahomes is different. He looks different ... He has 100 percent cut weight. Unless he is bigger with the muscle ... And all I have been hearing is that kid Josh Simmons, they got in the first round. He is a left tackle anchor that they are just going to leave there for a long time."
