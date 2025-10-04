Why Chiefs Are Concerned About Harrison Butker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke to reporters from team headquarters prior to Friday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On Harrison Butker’s four-game streak of missing kicks:
“Yeah, we're gonna keep working. He did make three out of four. He made all his extra points, 13 points for the for the team. Those are all good. I mean, obviously we don't like misses. We're going to keep working to see if we can get more consistency. It's just, he's in a little bit of a struggle right now. I mean, everybody sees it. We're just going to keep working.”
On Butker’s consistency historically, and whether Toub has had this type of streak:
“I haven't had somebody that over a period of like three or four weeks. I think just a couple weeks, and then then you come out of it. We just need to get a game where we he has a clean game, and then put another one together, another one together, another one together, and then we just go from there.
“But he had, I mean, just to his credit, on that, there was a lot of pressure, too. We had a lot of pressure on that. Our blocking wasn't great on that one play, if you look at it. And I always think that that adds something to it. So, he had that. That that issue, too, was something on that long field goal.”
On whether there’s a specific issue he’s identified on misses:
“No, no. No, that's the hard part, I mean, if it was something, okay, boom, there it is. Then you pick it out, and then, even for him, it's just something that we just got to keep working. That's what we do.”
On whether the new touchback rule and honing his craft on kickoffs has taken away from placement-kick accuracy:
“It is something, I mean, that I've thought about how much time we spend doing that compared to the field goals. But he spends a lot of time on everything. I mean, he's a detailed guy. Nobody wants to be perfect more than him. And that could be part of his problem. I mean, it's a mental thing. Could be. We're trying to work through it.
“But we have to have those kickoffs, too. I mean, he's really good at what he does with the kickoff. So, we don't want to take away from that, because he's given us what we want there.”
On Nikko Remigio’s 47-yard kickoff return against Baltimore, considering he’s played just nine NFL games:
“Yeah, he's solid. He's a guy I can depend on. I call him the adult in the room. He's the oldest guy back there and I like having him back there, especially on kickoff returns. Because the kind of crazy balls that we're getting and the way you have to read the kickers and the kickoff coverage, and he's back there, and he does a great job on those little things that people don't really realize.”
On how Remigio continues to improve:
“He just, he works at it in practice. I mean, he goes all-out in practice with his catches and his finishes, and it's real important to him. He studies tape. We get together, and he’s just a student of it, and he's a great teammate.”
On Jacksonville’s special teams:
“Really good. I mean, their return game is outstanding. I mean, they had a touchdown last week. (Parker) Washington, the punt returner, he's got an unbelievable burst. Like his get-up to full speed is really impressive when you watch tape. And then they got the two rookies back there, 36 (LeQuint Allen) and 33 (Bhayshul) Tuten, and 4.28 guy, that we loved coming out.
“But he's explosive, and he can get around you. He hits it north and south. They got the total package in the return game. Heath Farwell, the coach, does a great job. He was a great player. Now he's a great coach. I coached against him when he was at Minnesota and we go way back. But he's doing a great job. He's got those guys flying around.”
On whether Tyquan Thornton will return more kicks with Xavier Worthy back on offense:
“Not yet. I think when Rashee (Rice) comes back, I'm gonna get another guy. And then all of a sudden, everybody gets pushed. So, I'm looking forward to it. Tyquan, he brings a dynamic explosiveness to the return game.”
On the potential that they’ll be playing in rain for the first time this year:
“Yeah, we talked about that today. We're not going to wet the balls or anything like that. But we talked about it, and we say that if it is raining or the wind and those things, we're going to take that into factor. With our return game, we talked about that this morning. But you talk about it. We're experienced. I think we got enough experienced guys that we’ll be able to handle it. And we practice in the rain out here, too.”
On today’s NFL kickers and how many clubs they have in their bag, with regard to kickoffs, including the Rams-49ers game Thursday:
“Yeah, the Rams guy (Joshua Karty), yeah, he's hitting them, like right at the spot. But then he got hurt on the last one where he was short of it (the landing zone). So, it's a risk-reward thing. … I mean, it's unbelievable. So many kicks that we're getting right now. Everybody's experimenting, and they're coming up with different ideas. But there is a risk-reward. If you're short, man, that ball at the 40, that really hurts you now. So, you gotta consider those things.”
