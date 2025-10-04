Why Chiefs Are Concerned About Harrison Butker

Here are the eight fastest 40 times at this year's NFL Combine:



Maxwell Hairston (CB): 4.28

Matthew Golden (WR): 4.29

Dont'e Thornton Jr. (WR): 4.30

Darien Porter (CB): 4.30

Bhayshul Tuten (RB): 4.32

Caleb Ransaw (CB): 4.33

Jaylin Lane (WR): 4.34

Chimere Dike (WR): 4.34