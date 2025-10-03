Jacksonville’s O-Line Well Represented on Friday Injury Report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Neither team had a change to its injury report on Friday, and that’s not great news for the Jaguars.
Two-thirds of the way through the practice week as Jacksonville (3-1) prepares to host the Chiefs (2-2) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), five offensive linemen have been limited all week.
Three of those linemen – tackle Anton Harrison (elbow) and guards Ezra Cleveland (concussion/ankle) and Patrick Mekari (knee) – are starters. A fourth, Chuma Edoga, is a key backup at tackle, likely the replacement on the right side if Harrison can’t go.
And the offensive line is critical to what Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne want to do on Monday, continuing to use the formula that’s given them three wins in four games.
“They're battle tested,” said Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on Friday. “You're watching throughout the course of the few games they've played, they've been battle tested. The Houston Texans game, that was a battle, especially in the fourth quarter, was a back-and-forth battle.”
Walking wounded
Unfortunately for Jacksonville, those battles have left some walking wounded. The Jaguars’ 26-21 win at San Francisco on Sunday included injuries to Mekari and Harrison. While Harrison returned in the second half, Mekari didn’t finish. Cleveland played every snap.
Another important offensive player, wide receiver Dyami Brown, could make his return on Monday. The free-agent addition missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.
Not participating in a second straight day of practice was edge rusher Travon Walker, who underwent wrist surgery on Monday. Head coach Liam Coen did not rule out Walker and called him day-to-day.
Jones said the Jaguars have shown complementary tendencies, so losing any of their offensive linemen could be detrimental.
“Trevor Lawrence has made a lot of progression throughout the years,” Jones said, “and he's made a lot of big throws when the team needed him. So, they have a very great cohesive group that is playing well together right now. So, it's a challenge for us as a D-line and a defense to get after him.”
Chiefs update
They could be getting after him with Mike Danna, who could return to the lineup after a quad injury sidelined him over the last two-plus games. The veteran was full participation for a second straight practice on Friday.
Cornerback Kristian Fulton (limited, ankle) again was the only Chiefs player that was less than full participation.
The teams will reveal game-status indications as part of Saturday’s injury report.
