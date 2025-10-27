Chiefs Shuffle 2 Linemen Ahead of Commanders Battle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Doubtful with lower-back spasms, Trey Smith is a likely inactive for the Chiefs on Monday.
The Pro Bowl right guard didn’t practice all week and appears unlikely to play after Kansas City has elevated guard C.J. Hanson from the practice squad, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.
A 6-5, 300-pound lineman out of Holy Cross, Hanson has played in one NFL game, the 2024 season finale at Denver. Mike Caliendo, who played much of last week’s game in Smith’s place, is expected to start.
Smith hasn’t missed a game since Oct. 10, 2022, when a pectoral injury sidelined him in a 30-29 win over the Raiders. A pillar on the offensive line, Smith has started 87 of a possible 88 games – including 63 straight – since the Chiefs selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.
Marlon Tuipulotu
Also elevated from the practice squad, according to Derrick, is defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu. This would mark the veteran’s third and final elevation of the season. He saw snaps earlier in the year at Jacksonville and in Brazil against the Chargers.
The Chiefs (4-3) lost rookie Omarr Norman-Lott to a season-ending ACL injury last week.
Washington will use former Chiefs kicker
Meanwhile, Washington (3-4) has signed former Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright to its practice squad and elevated him for Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan). He’ll replace Matt Gay, downgraded to out with a back injury.
Wright has spent time with the Chiefs in two prior stints. He replaced an injured Harrison Butker for two-game stretches in both 2022 and 2024.
In three career games kicking at Arrowhead Stadium, Wright is 9 of 11 on field-goal attempts (81.8 percent) and has converted all five PAT kicks.
The Commanders also elevated defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the practice squad. That could be an indication the team plans to deactivate Daron Payne. The veteran defensive tackle didn’t practice all week with a toe injury and is officially questionable.
Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff.
