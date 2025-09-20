Arrowhead Report

Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott Shares Details on Sack Celebration, Previews What’s Next

What Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott said from the podium after Friday’s practice.

Zak Gilbert

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott spoke from the podium at team headquarters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

To view his comments, watch below.

On his first NFL sack, what went right:

“I just kept rushing. That's straining through the duration of the whole play. That's what went right for me. And I was in the right place at the right time because of that.”

On getting his first sack out of the way in his first game, rather than have it hanging over his head:

“Yeah, definitely felt good. It always feels good, that feeling of just getting the quarterback down. So yeah.

On his sack celebration, and what's next:

“Cat Daddy, the old-school Cat Daddy … That (future sack dance) version of Omarr is on the way. I'm saving that one.”

On whether he’s ready to play a bigger role with defensive end Mike Danna out:

“Well, yeah. That's for the whole D-line, though. Everywhere I've been, it's always that next-man-up mentality, and we have a lot of guys, including myself, who have that ability to be a good filler.”

On the defense’s improvement from Week 1 to Week 2:

“Our intention, I'll say our intention and our energy. That was the two biggest things I could give you.”

On having to sit out the Week 1 game with an ankle injury:

“It's always a nail-biter when you have to sit out and watch your team. And I'm good with being that supportive teammate, and helping my teammates out with what I'm seeing, being on the sideline to help them be good on the field.

“But yeah, it's always hard doing that. And going into Week 2, my vets, they just told me to play free and not feel like I'm in any kind of zone with it being my first game, and that's kind of how it went.”

