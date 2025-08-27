Chiefs’ Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Made the Cut?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bidding farewell, at least temporarily, to several impressive preseason contributors, the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday finalized their initial 53-man roster.
Now, the team will cross its fingers and hope several of the younger players released Tuesday can clear waivers so the Chiefs can re-sign them to the practice squad. Former Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi, now GM of the Titans, holds the first priority on waiver claims.
To get to 53, Kansas City placed 29 players on waivers, terminated the contracts of five vested veterans, placed three on injured reserve and one on reserve/non-football illness.
The roster is far from final, and expected to change several times prior to the Chiefs’ Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on Sept. 5.
Quarterback (2)
Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew.
- Unlike some teams, the Chiefs had no reason to carry more than two quarterbacks. If he sneaks through waivers overnight, the Chiefs are expected to re-sign Chris Oladokun to their practice squad.
Running back/fullback (4)
Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, Brashard Smith.
- A former wide receiver, Brashard Smith seemed to solidify his role in Friday’s preseason finale against the Bears (and the Chiefs gave him every opportunity to secure it). The seventh-round selection in April’s draft, Smith appeared to have beaten veteran free agent Elijah Mitchell but Smith was not among Tuesday’s cuts. Another notable cut was 2024 undrafted free agent Carson Steele.
Wide receiver (8)
Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio, Jason Brownlee.
- Remigio may not lead the league in return yards and may not score touchdowns, but he won’t lose any games, either. Indirectly, choosing Remigio to return punts and kickoffs over less-experienced candidates seemed to spell the end for Jason Brownlee. But Brownlee made the roster as the eighth wide receiver, at least for now.
- Rashee Rice’s suspension timeline obviously will affect this room. Instead of beginning the season on the reserve/suspended list, Rice now is expected to begin the season on the active roster. Unless a settlement of the length of that suspension happens before Sept. 30, he’ll be with the Chiefs at least over the first four games.
Tight end (3)
Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Noah Wiley.
- The Chiefs are expected to re-sign Robert Tonyan, a vested veteran who isn’t subject to waivers, in coming days. Tonyan emerged as potentially a better version of his early career self this preseason, and figures to rejoin the roster. Wiley, returning from ACL surgery, may not be active on gamedays to begin the year. Undrafted rookie Jake Briningstool, out since late July with a hamstring injury, will begin the season on injured/reserve with a designated-for-return clause, allowing him to come back after sitting out at least the first four games.
Offensive line (9)
Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Jaylon Moore, Mike Caliendo, Wanya Morris, Hunter Nourzad.
- The Chiefs kept just nine offensive linemen. They may have planned that route from early in camp, when they worked unrestricted free agent Jaylon Moore at both guard positions, as well as both tackle spots. Nourzad can also play both center and guard.
- In choosing Morris over Pole (poh-LAY), the team opted for experience over younger talent to back up the starters at tackle. Pole is obviously a practice-squad candidate, provided he clears waivers. Undrafted rookie Dalton Cooper, a center/guard from Oklahoma State, also is a candidate to return on the practice squad.
Defensive line (9)
George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, Jerry Tillery, Mike Danna, Omarr Norman-Lott, Charles Omenihu, Ashton Gillotte, Derrick Nnadi, Malik Herring.
- Like Tonyan, the Chiefs could be planning to re-sign Mike Pennel, who as a vested veteran isn’t subject to waivers. Derrick Nnadi just arrived via trade on Sunday and the Chiefs need run-stopping help in the middle of the line. Jerry Tillery was thought by some to be on the bubble, but the Chiefs would’ve had to absorb a $1.79 million dead-cap hit for terminating the unrestricted free agent. With Felix Anudike-Uzomah on season-ending injured reserve, Ashton Gillotte will get more snaps on the outside.
Linebacker (6)
Drue Tranquill, Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Jeffrey Bassa, Jack Cochrane, Cooper McDonald.
- In one of the best NFL roster stories on Tuesday, McDonald made the team after initially catching the Chiefs’ eye as a tryout player during rookie minicamp in May. Andy Reid said Tuesday that Jack Cochrane is doing well after missing the preseason finale with a knee injury. He was not placed on injured reserve.
Defensive back (9)
Jaylen Watson, Jaden Hicks, Bryan Cook, Kristian Fulton, Trent McDuffie, Nohl Williams, Chamarri Conner, Chris Roland-Wallace, Joshua Williams.
- Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder injury at Seattle Aug. 15) will miss at least the season’s first four games on injured reserve/designated for return. The Chiefs are no doubt scouring the waiver wire and working the phones for trade availability. Kevin Knowles, another strong undrafted rookie who blocked a PAT Friday against the Bears, is a practice-squad candidate.
Specialists (3)
Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza, James Winchester.
- The Chiefs return their battery for field goals and extra points. A rookie punter named Eddie Czaplicki was in camp briefly to challenge Araiza, but left three weeks ago. None of the specialists have had any competition. The Chiefs are fortunate in this area.
