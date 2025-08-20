Schefter Updates Rice Suspension Timeline, Potential Games
Before Rashee Rice sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, he was not only leading the NFL in receptions and yards; he also was the league’s No. 2 fantasy wide receiver behind Malik Nabers. So, understandably, those interested in Rice’s suspension timeline aren’t simply limited to the greater Kansas City area.
Adam Schefter took time to address the situation on Tuesday, providing details from his sources.
“It's amazing to me that the Rashee Rice situation has not generated more conversation,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of the Adam Schefter Podcast. “And I think part of it is that the league and the NFLPA are still going over it, and they're trying to figure out exactly how much discipline is warranted, when it would be handed down.
“And the NFLPA has had a lot of issues this summer, as everybody knows, which I think has probably slowed the process some on Rashee Rice.”
Initial proposal was eight games
Contrary to reports that said the league initially proposed a 10-game suspension, Schefter said his understanding of that number was eight, not 10. However, he said eight games was simply the launch of the conversation.
“Somebody could ask for a million dollars a year,” he said, using an example for any negotiation, “and the price is going to come in at $500,000. So, it doesn't necessarily mean a lot where you start out. But I think the league was of the mind right away that it would be eight games.
“And I think if we look at the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the baseline suspension for a personal-conduct policy violation is six games.”
Rice, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, obviously, would like fewer than six games. Plus, they’d like a decision soon because they have plenty of bubble wide receivers they’d like to keep on the 53-man roster.
Schefter said that if the league’s starting point was eight games, and Rice with his NFLPA representatives counter with four, then the most likely outcome is six games. Six also is the baseline for a personal-conduct policy violation, according to Schefter.
Power play
Another potential issue affecting Rice and the Chiefs, Schefter said, is that the league might want to use this as an opportunity to show its power during a time when the union has been pulverized by internal issues. On July 17, executive director Lloyd Howell resigned amid controversy. Three days later, chief strategy officer and former two-term NFLPA president J.C. Tretter also resigned.
The NFLPA named David White its interim executive director on Aug. 4. And all that turnover may have decelerated the negotiations on the Rice suspension. While an agreement could come before the season, the only certainty at this point is Rice’s Sept. 30 disciplinary hearing with Judge Sue L. Robinson in New York.
“And I don't know whether they've been slow because the PA has been going through its issues and maybe a player like Jordan Addison was willing to sign off on the three games and getting it going right away,” Schefter added. “And Rashee Rice believes that he shouldn't have to serve a suspension of six games. That's in the baseline. So, the talks go on.”
