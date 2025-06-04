Why Chris Jones Is Better Franchise Pillar Than Saquon Barkley
Contrary to popular belief, running backs didn’t have a good day on Monday. EA Sports unveiled Saquon Barkley on the cover of Madden NFL 26, but that doesn’t blur the prevailing narrative that running backs are suddenly key pillars in building franchises.
For example, is Barkley more important and better long-term than Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones? Danny Parkins had an interesting answer in determining whether Barkley or Jones is the NFL’s better player among non-quarterbacks.
“Last year, yes,” Parkins said on Tuesday’s edition of Breakfast Ball. “The Super Bowl, yes. But you know it's not a one-on-one game. This isn't pickup basketball. The Eagles were just a much better team.
“Chris Jones, if such a thing exists as a clutch defensive lineman, he's the most clutch defensive player of my lifetime. The number of big plays that guy has had in the playoffs … I think there are more running backs that could have great seasons behind the Eagles’ offensive line – D’Andre Swift was a Pro Bowler behind that offensive line two years ago – than what Chris Jones can do on the interior of a defensive line. I'll take Chris Jones.”
Barkley led the Eagles to a 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. He rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries, and finished with a single-season NFL record 2,857 scrimmage yards, including postseason.
But Barkley has just one Super Bowl ring. Jones has three. A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Jones enters his 10th year in the league. He has more career sacks as a defensive tackle (80½) in nine seasons than Barkley’s 62 scrimmage touchdowns in his seven years.
And even though Barkley unquestionably spurred the Eagles to a Super Bowl berth, he wasn’t a direct factor in Philadelphia’s win over Kansas City. Jones, Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs limited Barkley to just 57 rushing yards, his second-lowest total of the season and fewest since Week 6. Before the Super Bowl, Barkley registered 150, 167, 119, 205 and 118 yards over the previous five games.
So, while Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and other running backs have proven they can still produce later in their careers, the league doesn’t seem to be buying long-term stock in the position. Just ask Buffalo’s James Cook or the Rams’ Kyren Williams, who don’t appear to be on the same page with their respective teams regarding their long-term value.
Until running backs consistently excel over expectations, teams will continue to place much more value on players like Micah Parsons, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Myles Garrett.
