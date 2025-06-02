BREAKING: Jaguars Infamous Play Makes Cover of Madden NFL ’26
Don’t blame Jarrian Jones. A rookie at the time, the Jaguars’ cornerback was just as stunned as all of us. So, don’t be surprised that a play between Jones and Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley are on the cover of Madden NFL ’26, unveiled Monday morning by EA Sports.
Disclaimer: Barkley and his reverse hurdle occupy more of the cover than the player who, in theory, is supposed to be Jones. So, if the Madden cover curse still exists, maybe Barkley will feel it more than Jones.
Barkley posterized the 5-11 Jones, a third-round draft choice, on Nov. 3 last season at Lincoln Financial Field. In Philadelphia’s 28-23 win, Barkley took a screen pass from Jalen Hurts, juked Tyson Campbell at the line of scrimmage and spun out of a Devin Lloyd tackle before leaping Jones in the NFL’s highlight of the year. Rookie Tyler Lacy hustling from his defensive-tackle position finally corralled Barkley.
Three days later at his locker, Jones had a supernatural reaction.
“He is touched by God,” Jones told reporters last season.
With divine help, Barkley used those 14 yards to catapult toward a single-season NFL record. Including postseason, he finished with 2,857 scrimmage yards, more than any player in history. Jones was at peace over his awkward role in that historic season.
“I mean, ain't really too much you can do,” Jones said. “I feel like anybody that really got something to say about it, I would love for them to tell me exactly what they would have did. I got a lot of respect for him. I mean, that's the first time that's ever been done in history.
“I don't think nobody else in the league can actually make that play and successfully hurdle me. It ain't like I went low or nothing like that, like I was standing up tall, and he still hurdled me.”
Barkley finished that day with 159 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He added 40 yards and a touchdown on three receptions.
He’s now in dangerous territory, however. He needs to avoid joining a list of running backs who were never the same after gracing the Madden cover. That dubious club includes Peyton Hillis (Madden NFL ’12), Shaun Alexander (Madden NFL ’07), Marshall Faulk (Madden NFL ’03) and Eddie George (Madden NFL ’01).
While Travis Hunter is an obvious future candidate, this marks the first time the Jaguars have appeared on the cover in some fashion since Madden NFL ’96, when EA Sports depicted the legendary coach and broadcaster next to a shot from the 1995 NFL Hall of Fame Game. That contest included the Jaguars and Carolina Panthers in the expansion teams’ first organized game, opening the preseason.
