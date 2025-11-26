Chris Jones Spurring Chiefs’ Sense of Urgency Entering Thanksgiving Clash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium before practice on Tuesday. The Chiefs (6-5) will visit the Cowboys (5-5-1) on Thanksgiving (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

On Steve Spagnuolo noticing a change in Jones’ practice habits over the last two weeks, and carrying over to his best games of the year:

“I think I've been pretty consistent. Just more so, there's a sense of urgency that practice needs to be approached with. Also, the game. So, I'm just doing that 111.”

On several players getting nicked up during the game but refusing to sit out, realizing the sense of urgency:

“I think that's every game. I think we have a few players that never come out super-healthy after a game that’s physical. I commend those guys for fighting through whatever they're going through.”

On his former Mississippi State teammate Dak Prescott and what he remembers from their college days:

“He won a lot. He was a great leader. But, yeah, good guy.”

On the biggest challenges in playing Thursday after a Sunday, and techniques to get themselves ready to play:

“I think rest. Make sure you’re resting. It's more so like recovery. Get in the tubs, hydrate. Water. And do the day-to-day things to keep your body loose. Stay off your legs.”

On the mental grind of playing Thursday, getting the mind ready:

“No, I stay ready so I don’t have to get ready.”

On playing better at home this season than on the road, and proving they can win away from Arrowhead this week:

“As to proving something, I think we just want to win. It's always easier to play at home when you have the home-field advantage; that goes into effect. But we’ve got to start pulling some road games off. I think this is the best time to do that, against a really, really great Dallas team.”

On Thanksgiving growing up, whether he watched football:

“Yeah, every once in a while. I mean, the Cowboys play every Thanksgiving. So, I was very familiar with that. Was a huge Cowboys fan growing up.”

On his favorite Cowboys players and teams:

“Terrell Owens, T.O. Tony Romo, yeah. (Marion) Barber, the running back. I loved that Cowboys team.”

On his affinity for Thanksgiving pies and whether he’ll save that for Friday this year:

“Staying away from all those. I'm staying away from all sugar, sweets, trying to try to make sure I make weight this week.”

On his hydration routine:

“So, I usually drink a bottle of Hallstein water. It looks like it comes in a vodka bottle. I try, in a game, I know I usually do four to five. Practice, I usually do three to four. Then at home, I keep like two beside the bed, just in case. Arm’s reach, pop it open.

“Probably a day, probably six to eight of those bottles, yeah. It's not bad. But I'm like very active. I’m in the steam room, I'm sweating water out. Just continue to be cleaner. So, probably seven to eight bottles.”

