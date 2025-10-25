Arrowhead Report

Fine Day: Chiefs WR Docked

Zak Gilbert

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The league fined two players from last week’s Chiefs victory, but neither were the player most were expecting.

Raiders tackle Stone Forsythe was not fined for his hit on Omarr Norman-Lott late in the third quarter. The play was significant because officials flagged the veteran 15 yards for unnecessary roughness after he hit Norman-Lott on the ground.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) is helped off the field by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs’ defensive tackle saw his promising rookie season end on the play. Kansas City on Tuesday placed him on injured reserve with a torn ACL. While disappointed to lose Norman-Lott, Chris Jones said this week he didn’t believe Forsythe’s hit caused the injury.

“I actually looked back at the play,” Jones said Friday, “and I think it happened before the initial contact. I think it happened on like the third step. Because going down, he raised up his leg. He took pressure off the leg.

“And I think the lineman, as bad as it looked, I don't think it affected the injury any. I think it kind of happened before. And the lineman tried to finish him, which I've had that, I've seen that done. I haven't had it done. I've seen it done multiple times. So, could have been ill intent but, unfortunately, we still lost a valuable piece of our defense.”

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Raiders player that was fined

One Raiders player was fined, however. Isaiah Pola-Mao was docked $17,278 for illegal use of the helmet. The play occurred midway through the first quarter when the Raiders’ free safety tackled Brashard Smith, one snap after Travis Kelce caught a 44-yard pass. Pola-Mao was not flagged for the hit.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) on a punt return during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Worthy docked as well

On the Kansas City side, Xavier Worthy lost $11,593 for taunting. It happened on the Chiefs’ initial drive of the second half, after the wide receiver made a contested 12-yard catch and stood over Darnay Holmes. Officials flagged Holmes for defensive holding on the play.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game he saw the penalty before throwing the pass.

“I saw the flag,” Mahomes said. “I was going to throw to Xavier anyways and then he got tackled. I started to run, and I saw the flag come in and seeing him get tackled, and then I just gave him a chance to make a play.”

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) carries the ball defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.

AZ, Josh Sweat, 2, 10:52, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593

CAR, D.J. Wonnum, 2, 1:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $17,389

DAL, Brock Hoffman, 1, 13:08, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $6,111

DAL, George Pickens, 2, 0:31, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates after a play as Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) look on during the second quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DAL, Javonte Williams, 1, 14:50, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $16,830

DAL, Donovan Wilson, 2, 0:58, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186

DEN, Riley Moss, 3, 9:17, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $8,253

DEN, Justin Strnad, 4, 0:02, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Contact with the official, $15,486

DET, Tyrus Wheat, 4, 3:24, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $5,722

GB, Quay Walker, 1, 9:33, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389

HST, Derek Stingley, 4, 8:33, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593

KC, Xavier Worthy, 3, 10:10, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

LAR, Tyler Higbee, 1, 10:03, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491

LAR, Quentin Lake, 1, 1:15, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $17,389

LAC, Quentin Johnston, 2, 2:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $17,389

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LV, Isaiah Pola-Mao, 1, 8:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $17,278

MIN, Ivan Pace, 4, 1:57, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,759

NYG, Cam Skattebo, 4, 4:56, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $6,157

NYG, Tyrone Tracy, 1, 13:33, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,731

NYJ, John Simpson, 2, 8:49, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593

SEA, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 1, 0:02, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Use of prop, $14,491

TB, Rachaad White, 1, 11:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $46,371

TEN, Kevin Winston, 1, 5:04, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $6,470

