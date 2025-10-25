Fine Day: Chiefs WR Docked
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The league fined two players from last week’s Chiefs victory, but neither were the player most were expecting.
Raiders tackle Stone Forsythe was not fined for his hit on Omarr Norman-Lott late in the third quarter. The play was significant because officials flagged the veteran 15 yards for unnecessary roughness after he hit Norman-Lott on the ground.
The Chiefs’ defensive tackle saw his promising rookie season end on the play. Kansas City on Tuesday placed him on injured reserve with a torn ACL. While disappointed to lose Norman-Lott, Chris Jones said this week he didn’t believe Forsythe’s hit caused the injury.
“I actually looked back at the play,” Jones said Friday, “and I think it happened before the initial contact. I think it happened on like the third step. Because going down, he raised up his leg. He took pressure off the leg.
“And I think the lineman, as bad as it looked, I don't think it affected the injury any. I think it kind of happened before. And the lineman tried to finish him, which I've had that, I've seen that done. I haven't had it done. I've seen it done multiple times. So, could have been ill intent but, unfortunately, we still lost a valuable piece of our defense.”
Raiders player that was fined
One Raiders player was fined, however. Isaiah Pola-Mao was docked $17,278 for illegal use of the helmet. The play occurred midway through the first quarter when the Raiders’ free safety tackled Brashard Smith, one snap after Travis Kelce caught a 44-yard pass. Pola-Mao was not flagged for the hit.
Worthy docked as well
On the Kansas City side, Xavier Worthy lost $11,593 for taunting. It happened on the Chiefs’ initial drive of the second half, after the wide receiver made a contested 12-yard catch and stood over Darnay Holmes. Officials flagged Holmes for defensive holding on the play.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game he saw the penalty before throwing the pass.
“I saw the flag,” Mahomes said. “I was going to throw to Xavier anyways and then he got tackled. I started to run, and I saw the flag come in and seeing him get tackled, and then I just gave him a chance to make a play.”
Full list of NFL fines from Week 7
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
AZ, Josh Sweat, 2, 10:52, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
CAR, D.J. Wonnum, 2, 1:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $17,389
DAL, Brock Hoffman, 1, 13:08, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $6,111
DAL, George Pickens, 2, 0:31, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
DAL, Javonte Williams, 1, 14:50, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $16,830
DAL, Donovan Wilson, 2, 0:58, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
DEN, Riley Moss, 3, 9:17, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $8,253
DEN, Justin Strnad, 4, 0:02, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Contact with the official, $15,486
DET, Tyrus Wheat, 4, 3:24, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $5,722
GB, Quay Walker, 1, 9:33, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389
HST, Derek Stingley, 4, 8:33, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
KC, Xavier Worthy, 3, 10:10, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
LAR, Tyler Higbee, 1, 10:03, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491
LAR, Quentin Lake, 1, 1:15, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $17,389
LAC, Quentin Johnston, 2, 2:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $17,389
LV, Isaiah Pola-Mao, 1, 8:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $17,278
MIN, Ivan Pace, 4, 1:57, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,759
NYG, Cam Skattebo, 4, 4:56, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $6,157
NYG, Tyrone Tracy, 1, 13:33, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,731
NYJ, John Simpson, 2, 8:49, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
SEA, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 1, 0:02, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Use of prop, $14,491
TB, Rachaad White, 1, 11:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $46,371
TEN, Kevin Winston, 1, 5:04, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $6,470
