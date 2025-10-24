How Xavier Worthy Is Creating More Meals for Chiefs Targets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Like a nest full of baby birds, the Chiefs have a well-publicized problem. There are a lot of mouths to feed, and Rashee Rice is ready to spread his wings.
But Xavier Worthy might actually be the brother that creates the most meals. Just ask Travis Kelce.
“Brother, it pays to have really fast receivers on your team that take up a lot of attention,” Kelce said on this week's edition of New Heights, “and that's what he did on that play. We took the top off the defense in a Cover 2 look and I just had to get lost behind the linebackers. And that's what I did.”
What he did was gain 44 yards, his longest reception since a 53-yard catch on Oct. 22, 2023. It was the Chiefs’ longest play in a 31-0 victory over the Raiders. And it came on their fifth offensive snap.
“I thought he was right on my trail,” Kelce explained, referring to the Raiders’ defender, “and then he just stopped following me, and I ended up getting butt-naked open. It's tough. … Speaking of roller coasters, man, it's that. I'll tell you what, being in the open field with the ball, wooooooooo!”
The Chiefs' catalytic converter
Worthy has had defensive coordinators on their own roller coasters since he returned from a dislocated shoulder on Sept. 28, in a Week 4 win over the Ravens. What makes him so dangerous, according to Patrick Mahomes, is his ability to make contested catches and run routes opponents don’t expect.
It creates an abyss of play-call options for the Chiefs, who managed to get Worthy, Rice and Hollywood Brown in the same huddle for only five snaps last week. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton are hungry, too. So is rookie Brashard Smith, a running back in a wide receiver’s body.
“Yeah, I think it speaks to the room,” Mahomes said Thursday, “that we have a lot of talented guys there, and so you never know where. And obviously Rashee’s gonna get a big amount of targets and receptions, with Xavier the same way, and then Hollywood.
“But at the same time, Tyquan can hit a 30-yard completion any moment, JuJu can hit a 15-, 20-yard completion any moment, Brashard can hit a 20-yard completion any moment.”
More than just a deep threat
But Worthy is the catalyst. Whether brandishing his 4.21 speed on go routes, or out-jumping defenders for key red-zone yards – as he did to set up a touchdown on Sunday – Worthy is at the very least a formidable decoy every time he’s on the field.
“You don't know where it's going to come from,” Mahomes added. “And so, that's a luxury for us; you want to keep defenses guessing. And I mean, all these guys are gonna get a lot of catches and they're gonna have their moment, but they'll be ready to go whenever that moment comes.”
